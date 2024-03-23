Syracuse women’s basketball: what to watch for against Arizona

The Syracuse Orange begin their 2024 NCAA Tournament journey this afternoon against the 11-seed Arizona Wildcats. Arizona advanced by defeating the Auburn Tigers 69-59 in the First Four.

The game is scheduled to tip at 3:30 on ESPN2 and here’s what we are watching for:

Kevin: Controlling the glass

Arizona is not a strong rebounding team while the Orange have found that to be a strong suit on the season. The Wildcats are going to want to control tempo as they have a short bench, but if Syracuse can cash in on offensive rebounds and turn defensive boards into fast-break opportunities, they can control the tempo this afternoon. Alyssa Latham and Kyra Wood could be key players for the Orange in this one.

Dom: Winning the fastbreaks

Syracuse isn’t afraid to get out in transition especially off of opponent turnovers, but despite its offensive limitations, Arizona manages to score just enough points by capitalizing off mistakes. This season, Arizona’s opponents had 19.8 turnovers per game — over three more than second-place in the Pac-12. The Wildcats don’t excel on the glass, but their defense-first style of play can pose a challenge to any team, including Syracuse. Keep an eye on the pace in this one.

Mike: Facilitate from the paint

Kevin hit on rebounding in general but I’m especially focused on attacking the offensive glass, where the Orange struggled mightily in their ACC Tournament loss to Florida State. A player SU didn’t have available that day, but hopefully do now, is 6’4” center Izabel Varejao. A combination of her or Latham on the court at all times would force a lot of defensive attention inside and open up Fair and Woolley on the perimeter. Fingers crossed that she’s good to go.

