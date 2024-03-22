NCAA MBB Tournament Friday open thread

There’s always a bright side Syracuse Orange fans. At least we didn’t spend last night like Kentucky Wildcats fans.

Doing his best Gerry McNamara impersonation, Jack Gohlke took down Coach Cal’s future NBA All-Star squad to push Oakland into the next round.

Oakland’s Jack Gohlke for the season:

347 3-point attempts.

8 2-point attempts.

Greatest stat in history — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) March 22, 2024

Greg Sankey now has to put his faith in Rick Barnes in March. Good luck with that!

Both ACC teams won yesterday as NC State continues to steamroll through March. Can Kevin Keatts keep this run going?

Which games are you excited about today? Can we get the greatest March gift of all and have Stetson knock off UConn in Brooklyn?

After one day, “Red is the New Orange” leads the TNIAAM Bracket Challenge.

We’ll post an open thread each day for all your college basketball thoughts.