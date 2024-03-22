Syracuse football: The first wave of spring roster updates is in.

If you’ve been following the trials and travails of the Syracuse football offseason, you know that the Franchise is in full swing and the new staff is moving on shaking on bringing folks in from all over the country... but also New Jersey. In doing so, the staff here at TNIAAM has noticed that the Orange until recently were carrying well over their proposed scholarship quota of 85 persons that is the max allowed by the NCAA.

We’ve talked over the incoming folks at length as they’ve trickled in and they’re noted further down the page, but there have been a number of departures over the course of the offseason. In the ever-updated roster spreadsheets we keep, we have qualified said departures in a few different ways:

Walked on Senior Day (Graduated)

Nate Wellington

D’Marcus Adams

Elijah Wright

Transferred

Spring Departures:

On the flip side, the staff is still churning out commitments, including a few early 2025’s, which is also unheard of in these parts. They were more arrivals that we have known departures, leaving us at a cool 86 scholarship players on the latest tracker we’ve tallied. This is one more than the allowable amount.

The following are either on the spring roster, or coming in for fall camp. If noted, they were a transfer, otherwise, if listed, they are a 2024 freshman recruit.

Spring Roster:

Fall Roster:

All in all, more roster turnover than we’ve seen in a good long time. We’ll see if that number changes at all, but at this point, 30 departures with eligibility remaining, while bringing in 39 bodies between recruits and transfers, is a roster shakeup that’s quite unprecedented around these parts.

It wouldn’t be shocking if we see still more roster moves coming out of spring ball, as depth charts start to take shape and people assess their position in the squad. The spring transfer window is open from April 15-30 for players to put their name in the portal. This will overlap with the end of spring camp and allow players that feel they need a move to do so at that time.

The Spring Game is scheduled for April 20th in the JMA Dome starting at 7pm ET and will be televised on ACC Network.