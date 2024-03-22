Share All sharing options for: Syracuse football: The FRAN-chise vibes have arrived as spring camp gets underway

On the way into the Ensley Center Thursday morning, Christian and I passed by a group of players jogging from the next-door Lally Center. Rounding out the bunch was LeQuint Allen, grinning as he often does as he went inside. But that’s not what stood out. The rest of them were just as energetic as he was.

A few minutes later, another group hustled through the Ensley lobby, with the same, uniform body language - focused, yet loose at the same time.

The last stragglers followed close behind them, rounded out by the man responsible for this change of pace: new head coach Fran Brown, clipboard in hand and a backwards Gait Lacrosse cap on his head. Bringing the by-the-books attitude from Athens, GA with him while also embracing some local flair.

We hadn’t yet seen a second of Syracuse Orange football practice, and it was already obvious that this was a completely different environment than before. These Orange will be Detailed.

Once the media were allowed onto the turf, that early pattern continued across the team’s stretches and first few batches of drills. It was very basic, as to be expected for day one. But it all ran smoothly.

New QB Kyle McCord got some clean throws off to various receivers including Oronde Gadsden and Georgia transfers Jackson Meeks and Zeed Haynes. Other units functioned the same, taking input from their positional coaches when they needed to.

Braden Davis and Donovan Brown weren’t in synch on one particular pass attempt. After it hit off his fingertips, Brown stopped, picked the ball up, he and Davis mutually motioned to one another, and the drill continued. No complaints, no mental relapse, nothing that disrupted the flow. Soon after, Brown caught his next pass in stride.

And when one exercise ended and another began, not a single person lagged behind the pack to get to their new position on the field.

These Orange will be Accountable.

We’ve all fallen in love with Fran Brown the recruiter, but what about Fran Brown the coach?

Listen to this for what I think will be a good impression of just how serious the man is:

Even though he’s the head coach now, Fran Brown is still coaching the DBs.



The new Cuse HC gives drill feedback to Justin Barron and Duce Chestnut.@NunesMagician pic.twitter.com/JjsK6WBP8E — Christian De Guzman (@CTDeGuz) March 21, 2024

If the coach is saying that, then obviously... These Orange will be Relentless.

Brown and several of his players spoke with us at the end of practice, and so did some members of the staff who’d we’d never get within a field’s length of under previous management: the team nutritionist and strength & conditioning staff.

Fran isn’t selling a pipe dream - he’s letting the proof speak for itself, or in this case, themselves.

SU was previously lacking in student-athlete nutrition, so why not let Chad Smith, the Director of Football Performance, explain what steps they’re now taking to better get their guys in the best physical and mental shape possible?

Practice, weightlifting, and other forms of training are all important to build stamina, but how does the strength staff balance that with player safety and working to limit injuries? Syracuse’s three S&C assistants described how to get the most out of workouts by testing the process themselves before pushing athletes through them.

My first impression is that Oronde definitely built up some muscle in the offseason - and that’s with rehabbing his Lisfranc injury.

These Orange will be Tough.

Coach Brown’s D.A.R.T. mantra isn’t just a buzzword. He and his coaching staff (the ENTIRETY of which we’ll get to speak to throughout spring camp) are practicing what they preach - and I for one cannot wait to see what finished product they build.