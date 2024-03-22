Syracuse women’s basketball: how to watch the Orange’s NCAA First Round matchup versus Arizona

Following the conclusion of all the remaining First Four games on Thursday evening, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team officially solidified its First Round matchup in the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the program’s first in three years.

The No. 6 Orange will take on the No. 11 Arizona Wildcats on Saturday afternoon, marking just the second time both programs have faced off against each other. While Syracuse enters with the better record and higher seeding, Arizona is undoubtedly a talented team that will be a tough challenge in the First Round.

Here is a breakdown of the matchup plus tip-off time, TV/streaming, facts to know and more:

Teams: Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team (23-7, 13-5 versus ACC) versus Arizona Wildcats (18-15, 8-10 versus Pac-12)

Day & Time: Saturday, March 23, 3:30 p.m. EST

Location: Gampel Pavilion, Storrs, CT

TV/Streaming: ESPN2/ ESPN+

Radio: Cuse.com

Rivalry: 0-1, Arizona

First (and only) meeting: Syracuse last faced the Wildcats back in December 2012 at the Hukilau Invitational. In that matchup, Arizona got out to as much as a 12-point lead for most of the game before Syracuse stormed back to tie the game (writer’s note: which apparently included two power outages... what?!?). In the end, Syracuse came up just short and fell 80-74 to the Wildcats.

Head coaches: Syracuse - Felisha Legette Jack (2nd year, 43–20 all-time record) | Arizona - Adia Barnes (8th year, 149-99 all-time record)

Coach bio: Barnes took over as coach in the 2016-2017 season but faced an incredibly rocky start before rallying and then some the past few years. After finishing a combined 20-40 in her first two years, Arizona has reached 21 wins or more in five of the past six regular seasons. Since the 2020-21 season, the Wildcats have made the NCAA Tournament and advanced at least to the Second Round which included a trip to the Championship Game in 2021. While the Wildcats only had a 17-win regular season campaign this time around, their a program that has remained solidly successful recently.

Implications of a win: Syracuse is aiming for its first NCAA Tournament win since the 2020-21 season in the program’s first tournament game in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure. A win also hands the Orange its eighth appearance in the Second Round in program history.

Implications of a loss: A loss would mark the sixth time Syracuse failed to get past the First Round in 13 tries. It would also be first time Syracuse lost in the First Round as a six-seed or higher.

The countdown to Saturday begins...

(Writer’s note: for another look at a preview for Syracuse versus Arizona, we recommend checking out this story. We will have more coverage leading into the matchup).