Syracuse men’s basketball: the first wave of transfer portal candidates

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team currently has one open scholarship and in the first week of the transfer portal, we’re getting some potential targets.

With the departures of Benny Williams, Quadir Copeland and Justin Taylor, the Orange would seem to be looking for another wing. So it’s not too surprising to see Syracuse listed among the teams with interest in Mount St. Mary’s guard Dakota Leffew.

Mount St. Mary's transfer Dakota Leffew has received interest from the following schools:



— The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) March 19, 2024

Leffew would be a grad transfer after four seasons with The Mount. This past season he averaged 17.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game while shooting 48% from the field (36% from 3).

With the connections of Adrian Autry and Brenden Straughn to Team Takeover, it would be natural to look at some of the former players from that AAU squad. The only official portal entry is Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel. The 5’11 sophomore averaged 16.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Wolverines. He also served a weird six road game suspension.

Two other Team Takeover guards aren’t officially in the portal but their names are being widely circulated as names to watch. St. Joseph’s guard Erik Reynolds II is a 6’2” guard from who averaged 17 points while shooting 38.6% from 3. He was 1st-team All-A10 this year and would have one season of eligibility.

Harvard guard Malik Mack was just named Ivy League Rookie of the Year after he averaged 17.2 points, 4 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game. The 6’1 170 lb guard was the Gatorade Player of the Year in DC.

Many of you think the Orange need another big man, well Mack’s teammate Justice Ajogbor is a 6’10 255 lb center with two years of eligibility. He averaged 8.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.9 blocks per game while playing 23 minutes for Harvard.

A non-transfer to keep an eye on is Khani Rooths, who decommitted from Michigan. The four-star is a DC native and current teammate of Donnie Freeman.

— Brent Axe (@BrentAxeMedia) March 18, 2024

If you’ve heard the Orange linked to any transfers, let us know in the comments.