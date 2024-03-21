NCAA Tournament Thursday open thread

Look, we all wish we were getting ready for the Syracuse Orange to embark on another Apology Tour. Since it’s not happening, we turn our attention to March Madness and hoping that brackets won’t bust today.

We can start the day by rooting for Tom Izzo and Michigan State to make an early exit. Since it wouldn’t be an upset, would Tom be ok with us rooting for Mississippi State?

tom Izzo says automatic bids for mid-Majors have "got to be looked at seriously because while everybody likes the upsets in the first round, I'm not sure if that's true as it goes on.'' also agrees with rick Pitino that more former coaches/players should be on selection… — Dick Weiss (@HoopsWeiss) March 20, 2024

ACC teams playing today are North Carolina and NC State. Will they help offset the embarrassing Virginia performance from the other night, or will they add to Jim Phillips’ miserable week?

