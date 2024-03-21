 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

NCAA Tournament Thursday open thread

Let’s enjoy this before Greg Sankey can ruin it

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Practice Day - Charlotte Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images

Look, we all wish we were getting ready for the Syracuse Orange to embark on another Apology Tour. Since it’s not happening, we turn our attention to March Madness and hoping that brackets won’t bust today.

We can start the day by rooting for Tom Izzo and Michigan State to make an early exit. Since it wouldn’t be an upset, would Tom be ok with us rooting for Mississippi State?

ACC teams playing today are North Carolina and NC State. Will they help offset the embarrassing Virginia performance from the other night, or will they add to Jim Phillips’ miserable week?

We’ll post an open thread each day for all your college basketball thoughts.

