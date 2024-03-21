TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse fans expect Orange to fall short of Sweet Sixteen

This week’s TNIAAM survey focused on the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team as they wait to start NCAA Tournament play on Saturday afternoon.

Most of you expect the Orange to advance over the winner of the Arizona/Auburn game. Syracuse is appearing on a lot of upset lists, but we’re glad Orange fans have faith.

Well you have faith until the next round when most of you expect the host UConn Huskies to end the Syracuse season.

National poll voters also believe that the Huskies will be the team to advance out of Storrs.

Of course we couldn’t go without asking a transfer portal question and most of you are waiting for one or more of the Orange men to join Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland in the portal.

Thanks for participating.

