Clemson files lawsuit against ACC, what does this mean for Syracuse?

It was supposed to be a week when Syracuse Orange fans can focus on the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament or last night’s big lacrosse match-up with Duke. However, between the transfer portal and yesterday’s news that Clemson has decided to sue the ACC, that’s not happening.

So now Clemson and Florida State have filed lawsuits against the ACC. What does that mean? Well it means months before we find out if either suit (or the ACC counter-suit) will actually progress. If you click through and read this thread from David Hale, it should put some of the main items in perspective.

Hope to have a lot more on Clemson joining FSU in suing the ACC, but a few quick items it's worth mentioning right off the top... — ️♈️ (@ADavidHaleJoint) March 19, 2024

Clemson was clear that they are not declaring an intention to leave the ACC, but they are clear in their wish to retain their media rights if they do leave. It’s an interesting case because if Clemson were to win, it wouldn’t just impact the ACC but every conference. The precedent could let schools walk away from the SEC and Big Ten and form a new league with an entirely new media deal.

That’s why it’s a bit too soon to claim that the ACC is over as we know it. Clemson and FSU are attractive to the SEC and Big 10, but they aren’t as attractive as North Carolina, who might not be able to break free of NC State.

If Clemson and FSU both win their lawsuits, they will be able to negotiate their way out of the ACC, meaning schools like Syracuse will get a sizable influx of cash short-term. That’s if one of the other leagues is ready to take them. All of Greg Sankey’s maneuvering about the CFP and March Madness is due to the fact that he can’t keep his schools happy just with money. He needs to give them opportunities to win titles or else the premise of a larger league is done.

There’s also a chance that a Clemson win could cause the top schools from the SEC and B10 to finally leave some of the schools who aren’t bringing anything to the table. If media deals can be broken, why wouldn’t the biggest programs jump right to one Super League?

Just typing those scenarios out makes you realize that these lawsuits signal a warning, but there’s a lot more uncertainty to follow, no matter the outcome. So don’t break out your Big East gear yet Orange fans because another round of realignment could bring UConn, West Virginia, and Rutgers in as replacements. Or as Christian suggested, maybe this is the next step