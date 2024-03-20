Syracuse women’s basketball: Dyaisha Fair named Third Team All-American

In another historic milestone, Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team guard Dyaisha Fair was named to the Women’s All-America Team by the U.S. Basketball Writers Association, The Sporting News and the Associate Press — becoming just the second player to be named an All-American in program history.

Fair received All-America third team honors from both the USBWA and The Sporting News on Tuesday afternoon. She made a later appearance on the AP’s All-America team, which was released on Wednesday, following a season in which she moved into the top five on the all-time scoring list and guided the Orange to one of their most successful regular seasons ever. She joins Alexis Peterson as the only players in team history to earn All-America team selections.

Here is the complete list of the USBWA Women’s All-America Team:

Here it is, our power-packed 2023-24 Women's All-America Team, featuring a six-player first team and two past Ann Meyers Drysdale National Players of the Year. https://t.co/0woH8kS7JU pic.twitter.com/1d7e1Pg1Al — U.S. Basketball Writers Association (@USBWA) March 19, 2024

In her fifth year with the Orange, Fair averaged 22.0 points per game which was third-best in the ACC and top-10 in the NCAAW this season. She also tallied 4.7 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.4 steals per game during the 2023-24 season, which saw Syracuse finish with a 23-7 overall record and a 13-5 record versus the ACC.

Fair certainly paid a big part in that success with her scoring and overall usage, and the large role on offense allowed her to reach the historic 3,000 points milestone. She eventually worked her way up to fifth on the NCAA Division I women’s basketball career scoring list. Fair enters the upcoming NCAA Tournament with 3,351 career points and will need 43 points to pass Jackie Stiles for fourth all-time.

Outside of being named an All-American, Fair earned a spot on the All-ACC first team for the second year in a row. Fair received the second-most votes out of any player in the ACC this season for the all-conference first team honor.

Fair and the Orange are back in action this weekend for the 2024 NCAA Tournament, the program’s first trip to the tournament in three years. Tip-off for No. 6 Syracuse is on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EST versus either No. 11 Arizona or No. 11 Auburn.