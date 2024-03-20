Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Duke preview and game thread

The Syracuse Orange men’s lacrosse team has really hit their stride in the last couple weeks with neutral site wins over Johns Hopkins and Delaware, and their timing couldn’t be any better as they return home and open up ACC play with their toughest test of the season against the Duke Blue Devils.

This isn’t just the first ACC game of the season, it’s also a Top 5 matchup, according to the USILA Coaches Poll. ‘Cuse is tied for No. 5 in that poll, while Duke is No. 3. In the media poll, SU’s No. 6 and the Blue Devils come in at No. 4.

This game is going to be a major test for the Orange defense and Will Mark, this week’s ACC Defensive Player of the Week, as they go up against the nation’s No. 1 scoring offense.

The primetime matchup is set for 7 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Prime Time at the Dome



#5 Syracuse vs. #3 Duke

Wednesday | 7 p.m. | Orange Out



All-time series : 24th meeting; Syracuse leads, 14-9

: 24th meeting; Syracuse leads, 14-9 Last meeting : Duke W, 18-15, on April 29, 2023

: Duke W, 18-15, on April 29, 2023 Duke last year : 16-3 overall, 5-1 ACC; lost to Notre Dame, 13-9, in National Championship

: 16-3 overall, 5-1 ACC; lost to Notre Dame, 13-9, in National Championship Duke this year: 8-1 overall, 0-0 ACC

Duke’s only loss this season came to Penn at home, while they have notable wins over Princeton, Loyola and Richmond.

Scouting Duke

Well, it’s pretty simple. Duke is the No. 1 scoring offense in the country (17.89 goals per game) and the No. 4 scoring defense in the country (8.78 goals per game).

The good news is that SU isn’t far behind with the No. 4 scoring offense (16.00 goals per game) and the No. 11 scoring defense (9.56 goals per game), and have done so against a much harder schedule to this point.

The Duke offense is also No. 2 in the country in shooting percentage (.392 percent). They’re led by last year’s Tewaaraton winner, Brennan O’Neill (29G, 19A, 48P), arguably the best player in the country. He’s tied for the team lead in points with Michigan grad transfer Josh Zawada (19G, 29A, 48P), and they’re joined on the attack by Dyson Williams (31G, 1A, 32P) and his sniper-like .554 shooting percentage.

Duke’s midfield has tremendous depth with the likes of Andrew McAdorey (15G, 4A, 19P), Aidan Danenza (14G, 4A, 18P), Benn Johnston (10G, 4A, 14P), Max Sloat (10G, 4A, 14P) and Charles Balsamo (6G, 7A, 13P) leading the way. They’ve got the talent and depth to stack up against any offense in the country.

FOGO Jake Naso is one of the best and most experienced in the entire country, and his battle with Mason Kohn and John Mullen is going to play a pivotal role in this one. Naso is ninth in the country with a .622 winning percentage (130-of-209).

Their defense is led by a couple grad student poles in Kenny Brower (13GB, 12CT) and Tyler Carpenter (30GB, 11CT) and a true freshman goalie in Patrick Jameison (.615 SV%) who’s off to a great start to his career with a .615 save percentage and a 7.77 goals-against average while starting all nine games in goal.