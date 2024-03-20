Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Offense stays hot in 20-11 win over Albany

The Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team didn’t let a quick turnaround slow down their momentum from the North Carolina win, as they came out on Tuesday afternoon in the JMA Dome and took it straight to the Albany Great Danes in a 20-11 victory that improved them to 6-3 on the season.

The offense continued to look more and more comfortable operating as a unit, building off the back of their huge performance over the weekend, as they’ve now reached the 20-mark in back-to-back contests.

After Albany opened the scoring in the opening minute of the game, ‘Cuse hit the gas and scored seven of the next eight goals to take a 7-2 lead early in the second quarter. The Great Danes scored the next two to make it a relatively close, 7-4 score at the mid-point of the second, but the Orange responded in short order with five straight goals to help them take a 12-5 advantage into halftime.

The second half was a pretty evenly played, back-and-forth affair in which free position goals took over the game (seven of eight goals at one point were scored on FP) and SU outscored Albany 8-6 to see out the 20-11 final.

The last four days have been a big leap forward for an offense that is finally starting to look comfortable with each other as so many new players have stepped into new and/or different roles this season.

On Tuesday, the offense’s movement was sublime as players understood when and where to make their off-ball runs, how to move the ball crisply, and how to execute tic-tac-toe passing that helped them run up the score. This was especially apparent on the power play unit that has really struggled at times in the first half of this season. In this game, it almost couldn’t have gone better. The Orange finished the game 5-of-6 on their woman-up chances, and they exhibited near perfect execution in doing so. It was refreshing to see from a unit that has been rough at times so far this year.

In general, the ball movement has been very improved the last two games, and it’s shown:

First seven games: 6.7 assists per game

Last two games: 10.5 assists per game

A productive sharing of the ball is one of the biggest aspects that made last year’s offense one of the best in the country, and this offense has had that quality the last two times out.

The only weak point was the first half free positions, which went only 1-of-5, but that changed after a 4-of-6 second half.

Three players reached the four-goal mark in this game, four players recorded hat tricks, and five players had multiple goals. Emma Tyrrell (4G, 2A) and Olivia Adamson (4G, 2A) led the way with six points each, and Emma Ward (4G) rounded out the trio of four-goal scorers.

Emma Muchnick (3G) made it four hat tricks on the afternoon, while Payton Rowley (1G, 3A) had her second straight three-assist, four-point game. Maddy Baxter (2G) was the fifth player with multiple goals, and Joely Caramelli (1G, 1A) had two points, as well.

Muchnick, Rowley and Caramelli all look like they’re taking important steps forward as complementary pieces in this offense as the season progresses. ‘Cuse is going to need them to continue to be productive in order to supplement the stars and help keep this offense well-rounded moving forward.

This was a pretty weird draw control game. Albany won the overall battle, 18-16, but their success was very much dependent on who ‘Cuse was throwing out on the draw. Here’s how the Orange did with each different draw taker on the day:

Kate Mashewske : 7-of-22; 31.8 percent

: 7-of-22; 31.8 percent Olivia Adamson : 8-of-10; 80 percent

: 8-of-10; 80 percent Lauren Call: 1-of-2; 50 percent

Despite the fact that she obtained the 400th draw control of her career, only the second ‘Cuse player to cross that threshold, it was a rough day for Kate Mashewske. She just could never find her rhythm, and early in the second half, Kayla replaced her with Adamson. Olivia immediately proceeded to help the team win eight of the 10 draws she took before being replaced by Lauren Call at the end of the game.

More than anything else, it’s reassuring to know that when Mashewske has a bad day, the team can turn to Adamson to give a different look and hopefully get different results like she did today.

The defense had a solid day against a mostly overmatched Albany offense, leading to 24 Great Dane turnovers. Katie Goodale (4GB, 3CT) continued her great season with four ground balls and three caused turnovers, while Bianca Chevarie (1GB, 2CT) and Coco Vandiver (2GB, 2CT) had a pair of CTs each.

Delaney Sweitzer (5SV) made five saves with a .357 save percentage before being taken out early in the fourth. Backup Daniella Guyette (3SV) came in for the third time this season and played well with three saves in five shots faced.

The Orange will be back in action this weekend for a big ACC game in Charlottesville, VA against the Virginia Cavaliers on Saturday, March 23 at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra.