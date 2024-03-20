Syracuse women’s basketball: what to know about potential NCAA 1st round opponent Arizona

As one of the No. 6 seeds, the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is set to play in its first NCAA Tournament game of the Felisha Legette-Jack era this weekend. While the Orange’s First Round opponent for Saturday afternoon remains to be determined, it’s never too early to look ahead.

Syracuse will face the winner of the First Four battle between No. 11 Arizona and No. 11 Auburn. In two separate stories, Max and I are giving you a sneak peak at who Syracuse could face in the First Round as its tournament run begins.

If you recall, The Athletic had Syracuse as the team most likely to be upset in the First Round (hypothetically, at the hands of the Wildcats) in a recent story. Let’s check out how a potential matchup versus the Arizona Wildcats would look like.

Season Recap

Arizona kicked off its season with five straight wins before losing its first game to then-No. 23 Ole Miss in the second game of the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The Wildcats concluded its non-conference slate with an 8-4 record with three of those opponents being ranked in the AP poll at the time.

In its conference, Arizona certainly dealt with an up-and-down year. It began on a really strong note with a 39-point win over Arizona State, a close one-point loss to then-No. 5 Colorado and a tough one-point win over then-No. 15 Utah. Arizona struggled during the middle of January with four straight losses, but a four-game win streak (including a surprise road victory over No. 3 Stanford) led to the Wildcats rallying enough late to sneak into the NCAA Tournament.

Resume

After being projected to finish seventh in the Pac-12 during the preseason, the Wildcats ended this year in that exact same spot in the standings. Arizona finished with a 17-15 overall record and an 8-10 record versus the Pac-12, but notably shined in the Pac-12 Tournament with an eight-point win over Washington followed by a close three-point loss to No. 3 USC.

Here’s a look at Arizona’s resume for this season:

NET: 35th

Strength of schedule: 2nd

Non-conference strength of schedule: 42nd

Record versus AP top-25: 2-9

Record versus top-25 NET: 2-10

Record versus top-100 NET: 7-14

Opponent Head Coach

The Wildcats are led by head coach Adia Barnes, who has been with the program dating back to the 2016-17 season. Not including the 2019-20 pandemic year, Barnes has guided Arizona to four straight NCAA Tournament appearances which included a tip to the championship game in the 2020-21 season. She is 149-99 all-time as head coach for Arizona.

Opponent Strengths

Surprisingly, Arizona doesn’t jump out in most of the statistical categories but remains a tough test nonetheless. The Wildcats notably rank in the top-35 nationally in steals per game and turnovers forced per game, including an impressive seven-best in SPG. While their offense isn’t the most dynamic, the Wildcats thrive on opponent mistakes and played a tough schedule considerably well with a lot of close losses to quality teams.

Opponent Weaknesses

Arizona definitely classifies as a poor outside shooting team both in volume (13.7 three-point attempts per game and efficiency (31.4% from three), two categories where the Wildcats sit at second-to-last in the Pac-12. The Wildcats also grab the fewest defensive and total rebounds in its conference. And while Arizona does force a lot of turnovers, it also gives up a ton of possessions equally as much (third-most turnovers per game in the Pac-12).

Players to watch for

Kailyn Gilbert (guard): 15.1 points, 5.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game

Helena Pueyo (guard): 9.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 3.2 steals per game

Esmery Martinez (forward): 11.1 points, 6.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game

Matchups to watch for

Pueyo is an elite defensive guard, so how Dyaisha Fair and/or Georgia Woolley produce on offense versus her will certainly be a factor. Defensively, Syracuse will need to find someone to contain Gilbert who is clearly Arizona’s best all-around scorer. An x-factor to watch for is if Syracuse’s forward/center rotation can take advantage of Arizona’s weak rebounding.