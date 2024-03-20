Syracuse women’s basketball: what to know about potential NCAA 1st round opponent Auburn

It’s almost time for the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team to put on its dancing shoes. Entering as a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament, SU will play the winner of a First Four contest between No. 11 Arizona and No. 11 Auburn.

But before the Felisha Legette-Jack Tournament Era kicks off, let’s dive a bit deeper in the Orange’s potential opponents. In two separate stories, Dom and I will give you a sneak peak at who Syracuse could face in the First Round as its tournament run begins.

First, let’s check out how a potential matchup versus the Auburn Tigers would look like:

Season Recap

The Tigers absolutely dominated their nonconference slate to open the season, starting 11-2. Wins over Washington State, Clemson and UAB highlighted an eight-game win streak to end 2023.

However, SEC play was a completely different story. Auburn went 8-8 in conference play, finishing in eighth place. The Tigers quickly opened 0-3 with losses to Tennessee, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, but rebounded with a statement victory over then-No. 7 LSU at home.

From there, they were extremely streaky, winning two in a row, then losing two, winning two, losing two, and winning four straight. Auburn is trending in the right direction after winning four of their last five SEC contests, but they’ve struggled mightily on the road in conference (2-6).

Resume

The Tigers exceeded expectations after being projected to finish 20-11, 8-8 Southeastern Conference

Opponent Head Coach

Auburn is in the tournament for the first time under head coach Johnnie Harris in her third season. Last year, Harris led the Tigers to their first winning record and postseason appearance in four years. She’s been in the coaching game for a while, but this is her first head coaching job. Harris was previously an assistant coach at Arkansas-Little Rock, NC State, Arkansas, Texas A&M, Mississippi State and Texas.

Opponent Strengths

Defense, defense, defense. The Tigers are second in the SEC (behind undefeated South Carolina) in points allowed (58.5) and are one of three SEC teams that average 10 steals or more per game. Their scoring defense drops to third in conference games, but forcing tough shots is what Auburn does best. With their season hanging in the balance, the Tigers held the Razorbacks to just 48 points, the seventh time they’ve held an opponent below 50 this season.

Opponent Weaknesses

While its defense is above par, Auburn’s offense is below average. Out of the 14 SEC teams, the Tigers have struggled mightily in points per game (12th), field goal percentage (11th), 3-point percentage (11th), free throw percentage (9th) and rebounds per game (11th). Against ranked opponents, Auburn averages just under 59 points per contest, which will put tons of pressure on its defense in the big dance.

Players to watch for

Honesty Scott-Grayson (guard): 17.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game

JaMya Mingo-Young (guard): 8.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists per game

Taylen Collins (forward): 8.0 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.6 steals per game

Matchups to watch for

Scott-Grayson is Auburn’s main contributor, so the Dyaisha Fair/Georgia Woolley combination must constantly keep track of her defensively. On the flip side, it’ll be interesting to see how a high-powered Orange offense (41st highest rating in the country) will fare against the Tigers’ stout defense (8th best). Rebounding is another area of emphasis for Syracuse, who snag 52.9% of all boards compared to Auburn’s 50.2%. Alyssa Latham (7.1) and Kyra Wood (6.7) both average more rebounds than the Tigers’ leading rebounder in Collins.