Syracuse women’s basketball: a deep dive of SU’s seeding and path through the 2024 NCAA Tournament

The long wait during Selection Sunday eventually yielded the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team a No. 6 seed and a trip this weekend to UConn territory for the upcoming 2024 NCAA Tournament. Which means: a few days from now will mark the program’s first NCAA Tournament game in coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure and the Orange’s first in three years.

Syracuse will play its first game in the tournament on Saturday afternoon versus one of either No. 11 Arizona or No. 11 Auburn. Before the Orange take part in the First Round mayhem, let’s analyze the current bracket a bit further, address the Orange’s seeding and contextualize Syracuse’s path ahead.

Q: Syracuse as a No. 6 seed — too high, too low or just right?

Most bracketology updates projected the Orange as a No. 5 seed right before Selection Sunday. Syracuse ultimately ended up with a No. 6 seed and a trip to Storrs, Connecticut.

Keep in mind that the Orange miraculously played their way from a bubble team during the preseason to earning some legit (albeit brief) consideration for a top-16 seed at one point. Relative to their preseason expectations and initial projections, Syracuse is clearly ranked way higher than the consensus would’ve thought back in October.

Looking more recently, it did make sense to place the Orange either as a No. 5 or No. 6 seed. While Syracuse’s resume was noticeably strong, its NET (44th, eighth-best in ACC) lagged behind the rest of the field competing for a top-16 seed. The Orange also notably cooled off toward the end of the regular season with losses in three of their last four games (including a come from behind win at home versus an 8-24 Pitt team). Syracuse needed to win at least two games to realistically play its way into home-court advantage.

For the record, that’s not to diminish the Orange’s full body of (pretty successful) work over this season, but more a fair criticism when it came time to draw the lines for seeding.

Taking a quick peak at the bracket, here is who all the No. 6 seeds will play in the First Round:

No. 6 Nebraska versus No. 11 Texas A&M (Corvallis, OR; Regional 1 - Albany)

No. 6 Louisville versus No. 11 Middle Tennessee (Baton Rouge, LA; Regional 2 - Albany)

No. 6 Syracuse versus No. 11 Auburn/No. 11 Arizona (Storrs, CT; Regional 3 - Portland)

No. 6 Tennessee versus No. 11 Green Bay (Raleigh, NC; Regional 4 - Portland)

Texas A&M has a case to be the easiest matchup on the list of No. 11 seeded opponents (the Aggies finished 6-10 versus the SEC), but Auburn only finished one spot ahead in the conference standings. To contextualize, Syracuse’s opponent in the First Round is guaranteed to be one that finished in the middle of the pack of its own conference.

For curiosity sake, who would you have rather seen the Orange play in the First Round?

Q: Where do the Orange stand on their side of the bracket?

The top-four seeds in Syracuse’s region are No. 1 USC, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 UConn and No. 4 Virginia Tech. Along with VT and Syracuse, No. 7 Duke is the third ACC team in any region of this year’s bracket.

As for Syracuse’s First Round matchup, it certainly should be a tough one. Even as the higher seed, don’t be surprised if the Orange enter as an underdog. The Athletic placed the No. 6 Syracuse versus No. 11 Arizona matchup as the most likely First Round upset in this year’s bracket.

Should Syracuse beat one of Arizona or Auburn, that presumptively opens the door for a postseason matchup versus UConn. But obviously, let’s take things one game at a time...

Q: Arizona versus Auburn — who would you rather play if you’re Syracuse?

On paper, it’s a tough call. Both teams come from conferences where at least seven teams received an NCAA Tournament bid. Each finished with a .500 or worse record versus its own conference and ended with a 1-1 in their respective conference tournaments.

Syracuse matches up more with Arizona’s style of play, but the Wildcats can take advantage of the Orange’s limitations with consistently stopping interior scoring and avoiding turnovers. Auburn ranks as the better defensive unit, but the Tigers are also one of the worst perimeter shooting teams in the country. Even if its ugly, that game

The more I think about it, the more I really would like Syracuse to face Auburn (writer’s note: and not just because of the whole “Syracuse is on major upset watch” thing). This is the Tigers first NCAA Tournament berth since the 2018-19 season and they haven’t advanced beyond the First Round in eight years. Conversely, Arizona has made it to at least the Second Round for three straight seasons and just advanced to the NCAA Championship in the 2020-21 season.

Q: What is the Orange’s realistic ceiling and floor in the tournament?

Again: another tough-ish call, especially because there is a 50/50 chance Syracuse loses in the First Round (Arizona and Auburn are still pretty strong No. 11 seeds). Should the Orange really find some magic, it also isn’t crazy to say that a trip to the Sweet 16 is at least vaguely possible. The most medium outcome: Syracuse to the Second Round before losing to the host UConn.