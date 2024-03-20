Syracuse football: Our questions for the Orange entering spring camp

Syracuse Orange football spring camp begins tomorrow morning, giving us our first real glimpse at the roster new Head Coach Fran Brown is assembling. As things stand, the team is well over the scholarship limit already, and even more additions may be on the way, meaning competition should be fierce at several key positions.

With that in mind, here are the top questions from the TNIAAM staff entering camp:

Mike: McCord, Gadsden, and who?

We know that, health pending, the Kyle McCord to Oronde Gadsden connection will be on full display throughout the upcoming season. But who else steps into big receiving roles? There are a lot of bodies with potential, but little in-game experience, in the receivers’ room. The Orange could go a completely different route (pun intended) and use multi-TE sets with Dan Villari and Jamie Tremble creating havoc, but with Tremble not yet on campus, I’d just like to see what else Fran and OC Jeff Nixon have to work with in the passing game.

Kevin: Who will emerge among the newcomers?

Syracuse has added a number of new players to the offensive line, defensive line and wide receiver group. Will these transfers/freshman make an immediate impact or will some of the returning youngsters take the next step forward in their progression? If the returning players can’t claim spots in the two-deep, we might be in for more roster churn in May.

Dom: Uncovering potential in the trenches

As in any given year with Syracuse football, consistent play at depth particular at the offensive line is always a cause of concern going into the season. The Orange are returning a fair number of players already with some level of experience. Who emerges, either from the returning crew or any newcomers, will be an important positional battle to watch. The same can be said on defense, especially with Elijah Robinson spearheading a new version of The Mob.

Max: How quickly can the coaching staff gel?

With a new head coach comes a new slew of assistant coaching talent. OC Jeff Nixon and DC Elijah Robinson previously worked with Fran Brown at Baylor, while the trio had lesser roles. Special teams coordinator James Vollono has no prior experience with Brown. Some of Dino Babers’ staff also remain, as Nunzio Campanile shifts from tight ends to quarterbacks coach, and Michael Johnson stays in charge of wide receivers. There are many additional moving parts, so seeing how the new coaches attack spring camp will be interesting.

Christian: Who wants it?

To be honest, many of my questions have been taken. The trenches are my biggest concern on both sides of the ball. Pushing past that, there are two interesting positional battles, one on each side of the ball. Mike mentioned the wide receivers, which is more in focus with Damien Alford’s departure from the program.

On the opposite of the ball, Syracuse needs a new No. 1 cornerback to replace Isaiah Johnson. Fran Brown is still coaching the cornerbacks, so the new primary corner will have the full seal of approval from the new head coach. Does Jayden Bellamy rise to take the No. 1, or does Duce Chestnut’s return signal his ascension to that honor? It never gets easier covering ACC wide receivers, and the position group of the head coach will have a lot ride on its shoulders.