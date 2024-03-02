Syracuse women's lacrosse: Orange pile on six in opening minutes, never look back in 15-8 win

The Syracuse Orange Women’s lacrosse team smashed ACC rival Duke 15-8 on Saturday afternoon in the Dome. A hot start allowed SU to coast to the victory, giving them a winning record for the first time this season.

After a nail-biting victory in South Bend against #2 Notre Dame last weekend, the team looked comfortable, composed, and convincing as they hit the Devils hard in the opening quarter.

The Orange had a quick start to the game as Kate Mashewske won the opening draw, with Olivia Adamson setting up Payton Rowley for the opening goal after half a minute.

Following that opening boost, the Orange went to impose their will on the game, dominating the Duke defense physically. Emma Ward first knocked her defender to the ground on a powerful isolation dodge to make it 2-0. Almost immediately after, Meghan Rode bodied her defenders and added a powerful finish to make it three.

Emma Tyrrell added a hat-trick of her own in three minutes, and before you could blink, the Orange were off to a domineering 6-0 start. Tyrrell’s personal onslaught against the Devils started with this beauty.

After the blitz to take the comfortable lead in the first eight minutes, the Orange offense cooled down, but the team showed massively positive signs on all fronts throughout the rest of the first half.

One aspect of the Duke defense that helped them keep the score lower than it could have been was their physicality. The Devils defense was called for eight fouls in the half, but there were also a few questionable hits could well have been called.

Delaney Sweitzer looked completely in control both in and out of possession in the Syracuse net. Sweitzer stopped three of six shots on target in the first half including a few particularly difficult saves. Comfortable taking the ball well past the halfway line, Sweitzer also helped the Orange easily break the Duke ride on multiple occasions.

Kate Mashewske was dominant on draw duty, earning the Orange 12 wins out of 15 total in the first half, giving a huge advantage in the possessions department. An inexperienced Duke draw unit was rarely able to set their team off on the front foot and this was a big factor in Cuse’s early success.

Bianca Chevarie was one of the outstanding players in the opening half as she was physical and imposing on the defensive end. Chevarie was also impressive on the clear, juking and driving past defenders on multiple occasions to get the Orange out of dangerous situations.

Towards the end of the half, Joely Caramelli scored her first college and career goal for the Orange. Emma Tyrrell also added her fourth goal of the opening 30, giving the Orange a 10-3 lead going into the half.

After the half, neither team found the net until seven minutes in when Natalie Smith capitalized on a man-up opportunity. Shortly after, Kaci Benoit produced this incredible solo effort to give the freshman her first college goal, arguably the best of the afternoon.

The fourth quarter continued on in a similar fashion, as the Orange rotated in some younger players to get opportunities. Despite this, the wide gap in the scoreline stayed the same.

Upon scoring with 8:37 left in the game, there was a point in which Emma Tyrrell was outscoring the entire Duke team 5-4. Superia Clark also scored an impressive coast-to-coast goal to mark the first of her career late on. Although the Devils put a few past Sweitzer in the dying minutes, the scoreline finished 15-8 in favor of the Orange.

There is little to complain about following this resounding home win for the Orange, and Head Coach Kayla Treanor shouldn’t have much to critique her side on apart from the loss of focus in the closing minutes.

From a statistical standpoint, the Orange put in a completely dominant performance. Ten different players appeared on the scoresheet for Cuse. Emma Tyrrell of course led in this department with her five-goal haul.

Olivia Adamson also had two goals coupled with two assists. The Orange had three other players with multi-point performances in Maddy Baxter (1G, 1A), Payton Rowley (1G, 1A), and Emma Muchnick (2A).

The Orange forced 12 turnovers to Duke’s nine and also went 25-27 on clears. Katie Goodale put up an impressive three turnovers caused and four ground balls recovered. The efforts of Goodale, Chevarie, and Hallie Simkins (2CT, 2GB) helped the Orange concede only four times in the first 54 minutes (one goal every 13.5 minutes).

Katie Mashewske’s efforts on the draw were also a large component of the Orange’s win as they out-dueled the Devlis 20-7 in controls.

Following this convincing win, the Orange will face a quick turnaround as Stony Brook comes to town for a matchup in the Dome mid-week. The Orange and Seawolves’ duel will start at six on Tuesday, March 5 on ACC Network Extra.