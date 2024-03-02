Syracuse lacrosse gameday: Saturday preview and game thread

It’s hard to believe it’s already March and that the first month of the college lacrosse season is already complete.

It’s been a mixed bag of results for both Syracuse Orange lacrosse teams, with the women starting 2-2 while the men are 4-2. Every loss has been to a Top 10 team and every loss has been close, including three in overtime.

Now, both will look to defend the Dome as we open up a new month.

The women will try to keep their positive momentum going after their huge, comeback win against Notre Dame on the road, while the men are looking to bounce back after their tough OT loss to Army on Wednesday. Also, in a possible record, the men are having their Senior Day on March 2. So, happy Senior Day to the seniors even though we’re only a month into the season.

The festivities open with the women taking on Duke for their second straight ACC battle at 12 PM on ACC Network Extra. The men will follow against High Point at 5 PM on ACC Network Extra.

Ready to defend the Dome tomorrow at noon.



https://t.co/lmgfJAxIxT pic.twitter.com/11K1Qmsyx8 — Syracuse Women's Lacrosse (@CuseWLAX) March 2, 2024

Women vs. Duke

All-time series : 11th meeting; Syracuse leads, 8-2

: 11th meeting; Syracuse leads, 8-2 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 16-10, on March 18, 2023

: Syracuse W, 16-10, on March 18, 2023 Duke last year : 8-10 overall, 1-8 ACC; lost to BC, 15-9, in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals

: 8-10 overall, 1-8 ACC; lost to BC, 15-9, in ACC Tournament Quarterfinals Duke this year: 3-3 overall, 0-1 ACC

Duke really hit the skids last season with a losing record and not making the NCAA Tournament. They’re off to a bit of a rocky start this year, as well, at 3-3. Their losses have all come against ranked teams in Navy, Johns Hopkins and Clemson, and their 20-11 loss to Clemson is eye-opening as far as their standing in the ACC power rankings.

This Duke team is led by senior attacker Katie DeSimone, who leads the country in both points with 36 and goals with 29. She’s the engine of a Duke offense that has six double-digit point scorers so far this season.

She’s joined by junior attacker Carly Bernstein, who leads the team in assists with 12 and is second in points with 17. Caroline DeBellis (13G) and Katie Keller (11G) are the other double-figure goal scorers for the Blue Devils, and Keller has 11 goals on 14 shots (78.6 percent).

Senior Day 2024



#8/7 Syracuse vs. High Point

Saturday | JMA Wireless Dome | 5 pm

️ https://t.co/PJzgSJS3fw#HHH x #LikeNoOther pic.twitter.com/LoY0ODuixQ — Syracuse Men’s Lacrosse (@CuseMLAX) March 1, 2024

Men vs. High Point

All-time series : 0-0; First ever meeting

: 0-0; First ever meeting High Point last year : 9-8 overall, 2-3 A10; lost to Richmond, 15-8, in A10 Champ game

: 9-8 overall, 2-3 A10; lost to Richmond, 15-8, in A10 Champ game High Point this year: 4-1 overall, 0-0 A10

High Point’s 4-1 record is one of the least telling I’ve ever seen. The Panthers have a 12-goal loss to Duke, and four wins over Mercer, VMI, Queens and Cleveland State. It’s hard to tell much about how good they really are with a resume like that.

The Panthers are led by senior attacker Brayden Mayea, who leads the team with 27 points and 17 goals. Fellow senior attacker Jack VanOverbeke leads the team with 12 assists and is second with 20 points. Preseason all-conference midfielder Nick Rizzo is third on the team with 17 points on an evenly split nine goals and eight assists, and midfielder Tommy Meehan is the only other High Point player in double figures so far this season with 10 points.

High Point has two players who’ve taken the majority of their face-offs this season, and they’ve both got great numbers. Grad student Collin Hoben is their primary taker and has a 61.1 percent success rate (58-of-95), and sophomore Luca Accardo is facing-off at 67.7 percent (21-of-31).

Sophomore goalie Zack Overend has a 10.16 GAA and a 47.7 save percentage this season.