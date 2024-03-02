Game thread: Syracuse Orange (19-10, 10-8) vs. Louisville Cardinals (8-20, 3-14)

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team hits the road for its penultimate game of the conference schedule as it prepares for its second meeting of the season with the Louisville Cardinals.

Syracuse has won four of its last five while Louisville has dropped four straight games. This game tips off at 8 p.m. from the KFC Yum! Center and airs on the ACC Network.

