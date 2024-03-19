Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange remain at No. 22 in final AP poll before NCAA Tournament

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team will enter the upcoming 2024 NCAA Tournament ranked No. 22 overall in the final AP poll prior to the start of the postseason.

Despite a quick exit from the ACC Tournament not too long ago, Syracuse remained locked at No. 22 in the last AP top-25 which was released on Monday afternoon. It’s the first time Syracuse has been ranked in the AP poll heading into the NCAA Tournament since the 2018-19 season.

This season, the Orange were ranked in the AP poll 10 times since January 1, including what is now nine consecutive weeks dating back to January 22. Syracuse was ranked as high as No. 17 in the AP poll this season, Felisha Legette-Jack’s second as head coach of the program. Legette-Jack helped to guide the Orange to their most AP poll appearances in a single year since the 2020-21 season.

ACC Basketball heading into March Madness pic.twitter.com/IbBYQXTX2s — ACC Women's Basketball (@accwbb) March 18, 2024

Including Syracuse, five ACC teams clinched a spot in the final AP top-25 before the NCAA Tournament. No. 9 Notre Dame leads the way in the ACC followed by No. 11 NC State and No. 13 Virginia Tech. Syracuse ranks one spot ahead of No. 23 Louisville. Duke and Florida State also received consideration for this week’s poll.

Syracuse and the rest of the ACC teams in this week’s AP poll are also the only teams in the conference ranked as a six-seed or higher in the NCAA Tournament.

We also got news late on Sunday night regarding details for the Orange’s First Round game of the tournament, which will be against the winner of No. 11 Arizona versus No. 11 Auburn.

Tip-off between No. 6 Syracuse and Arizona/Auburn is set for 3:30 p.m. EST on Saturday in Storrs, CT. The game will also be available to watch on ESPN2.

Let the countdown to Saturday begin.