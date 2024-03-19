Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Albany preview and game thread

It’s been three days, and I’m still having trouble wrapping my head around the impact of the Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team’s epic dismantling of the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday in their 20-5 beatdown.

SU was so dominant that they actually received one first-place vote in this week’s ILWomen/IWLCA Division I Poll, in which ‘Cuse came in ranked No. 7.

The loss was the biggest margin of defeat in the history of the UNC program, and it was the first time the Orange had defeated the Tar Heels at home since all the way back in 2014.

But quickly, it’s time for ‘Cuse to re-focus their attention on their next game hosting SU legend Katie Rowan-Thomson and her Albany Great Danes.

The afternoon meeting is set for 3 PM on ACC Network Extra.

All-time series : 17th meeting; Syracuse leads, 16-0

: 17th meeting; Syracuse leads, 16-0 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 22-5, on March 1, 2023

: Syracuse W, 22-5, on March 1, 2023 Albany last year : 13-7 overall, 6-0 America East; lost to Denver, 8-6, in NCAA Second Round

: 13-7 overall, 6-0 America East; lost to Denver, 8-6, in NCAA Second Round Albany this year: 2-6 overall, 1-0 America East

Coming off a fantastic accomplishment last year in which Albany beat Virginia in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, the Great Danes have gotten off to a rough start this season. They lost their first five games, but have since bounced back by winning two of their last three.

While the overall record isn’t good, they have played an incredibly difficult schedule. Every single team they’ve lost to is currently a ranked team, four of which are in the Top 10 in Northwestern, Boston College, James Madison and Johns Hopkins.

The Great Danes are led by Baldwinsville native Katie Pascale, the senior midfielder who leads them in most categories. Pascale leads the team in goals (23), assists (20), points (43), shots (51), free position goals (6), ground balls (18) and draw controls (42), and is second in caused turnovers (8).

Pascale is the team’s leading scorer by a lot, having 27 more points than second-leading scorer Grace McCauley, whose 16 goals account for all of her points this season. Canadian Bryar Hogg is their only other double-digit point scorer right now with 15 points on eight goals and seven assists.

Goalie Grace Cincebox has started all eight games in the net and has a .372 save percentage and a 15.00 goals-against average.