TNIAAM Reacts Survey: Will the Syracuse women’s basketball team survive and advance?

It’s March Madness time Syracuse fans and while the men are not back in the Big Dance, the Orange women are a 6-seed this week.

We want to know, will Syracuse Women’s Basketball win their first round NCAA game against the winner of Arizona and Auburn?

Should the Orange win their opener, they will likely be facing UConn in Storrs? Do you think Syracuse Women’s Basketball will advance to the Sweet 16?

The Orange have already had one two players from the final roster enter the transfer portal. Will Justin Taylor and Quadir Copeland be joined by anyone else?

(Ed note: I’m starting to wonder if there’s a reacts jinx going on here)

