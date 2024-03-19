Syracuse men’s soccer: early returns for Orange alums in Major League Soccer

With the MLS season having kicked off just a few weeks ago, there are more Syracuse Orange alumni involved in the top levels of American soccer than ever.

Spurred on by massive draft classes following the 2022 National Championship, the Orange boast one of the strongest contingents of former players in the MLS when compared to any college in the country.

With the season still young, let's check in on how Orange alumni are currently doing in the MLS and MLS Next Pro.

Alex Bono | 2012-14 | DC United (MLS) | GK

The local boy from Baldwinsville maintains his spot as the longest-serving Cuse graduate in the MLS. Featuring as the starting goalkeeper for a solid DC United team, Bono has kept one clean sheet in his opening four matches, playing every minute. The team has conceded six goals over this span, but with an impressive seven-save performance against Cincinnati, Bono should be the nailed-on starter for the foreseeable future.

Miles Robinson | 2015-16 | FC Cincinnati (MLS) | CB

Having joined the league as one of the youngest players in the country, Robinson has now developed into one of the MLS and United States’ best center-backs. Athletic, courageous, and strong, Robinson is the perfect archetype for an MLS centerback. Robinson was even linked to moves across the pond over the summer but instead opted to move from Atlanta to Cinci. In MLS play this season, Robinson has led his team to two wins and two draws as one of their key players. Impressively, Robinson has scored one goal this season, and his team has only conceded twice across their four MLS games.

Kamal Miller | 2015-18 | Portland Timbers (MLS) | CB

After being forced to leave Leo Messi’s Inter Miami, the Canadian has settled well into life out west in Portland. Miller’s Timbers side currently sits near the top of the MLS Western Conference after four games. The Timbers play a fluid and attacking brand of soccer, which suits Miller well as a progressive center-back who is also quick to retreat and physically dominant. Although Miller might be unhappy to have conceded five in four, the team has also won two of those games and scored eight total goals. Miller has also played every minute of all four games.

Ryan Raposo | 2018-19 | Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) | LM/LWB

Raposo has featured for his side slightly less frequently than some of the others on this list but has still had a positive impact. With three games played by Raposo this season, the Whitecaps have drawn one and won two. Raposo netted the crucial equalizing goal for his side in their draw against Charlotte. He also assisted in the 3-1 victory against Dallas. It appears that Raposo will feature as a valuable rotational player for the ‘caps this season.

Abdi Salim | 2020-22 | Orlando City (MLS) | CB

The first of the 2022 national championship roster to feature on the list, Salim currently features as a reserve for an Orlando City team that has endured a difficult start to the campaign. Although Salim has yet to register an MLS minute this season, he is in the team rotation as he came off the bench in late February to help the team secure a win in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. If Orlando’s defensive woes continue to mount, don't be shocked if Salim starts to see increased minutes.

Levonte Johnson | 2022 | Vancouver Whitecaps (MLS) | LW/RW

Featuring for the Whitecaps and competing with the more established Raposo for minutes, Johnson has only played ten minutes this season from off the bench. Nine of those minutes came in a CONCACAF Champions Cup loss to Tigres of Mexico. The other lone minute came in stoppage time of the ‘caps 1-1 draw with Charlotte FC. Johnson might struggle for game time this season as there are many players in his position vying for a starting spot. Of course, whenever he does touch the pitch, Johnson is a true sparkplug and entertainer.

Buster Sjoberg | 2021-23 | Vancouver Whitecaps (Next Pro) | CB

With the MLS Next Pro regular season kicking off last Friday, Sjoberg did not leave the bench as the Whitecaps 2 earned a 0-0 draw against North Texas SC. With his first bench appearance at the new level under his belt, expect Sjoberg to see his minutes increase as the season goes on.

Jeorgio Kocevski | 2020-23 | Orlando City (MLS) | CM

Kocevski did well to earn a first-team contract immediately after being drafted. Unfortunately, the Syracuse local who brought glory to his hometown team has only seen the pitch for nine minutes this season at the end of a 2-0 loss against Atlanta United. As with Salim, a struggling Orlando team has leaned more on experience than youth in an attempt to solve their early season struggles. Promisingly, Kocevski has made the bench in all of Orlando’s 2024 matches but has yet to receive much time. As he adjusts to the level of the MLS, expect his minutes to increase.

Gabriel Mikina | 2023 | St. Louis City (Next Pro) | CB/CDM

Facing off against Josh Belluz’s Colorado Rapids in his first-ever game in the MLS Next, Mikina featured as a center back and played all 90 minutes in a 2-1 loss. Despite the loss, the statistics paint the story of a game that St. Louis and Mikina dominated and were unfortunate to lose. With a full 90 played on debut, it appears Mikina has the trust of his coaching staff and should continue on as a key contributor.

Josh Belluz | 2023 | Colorado Rapids (Next Pro) | CB

In the Rapid’s first game of the season, Belluz featured on the bench and did not come on as his team secured a 2-1 win against Gabi Mikina’s St. Louis City. With it being his first season in the league, expect Belluz to gain more minutes as the year progresses.

Nate Edwards | 2023 | Toronto FC (Next Pro) | RWB/RM

Edwards made his MLS Next debut on Sunday against the Philadelphia Union, playing the entire second half. Ironically, Edwards featured alongside Kristjan Fortier, who will suit up for the Orange as a freshman next year. You can read more about his profile here. Edwards featured in the right wing-back position of a back five where he starred for Syracuse. Although both goals against Toronto came in the second half, Edwards was not particularly at fault for either. He also completed nearly 90% of his passes in his first game. Expect him to continue to be a factor for this Toronto team.

Although the SU contingent in the MLS is stronger than ever, so is their representation abroad with the likes of Tajon Buchanan in Serie A, Mo Adams in Saudi Arabia, Amferny Sinclair in Costa Rica, or Olu Oyegunle in Canada. Next week, we will take a look at how some of the alumni are doing at the highest levels outside the United States. Stay tuned for these and other updates on Syracuse men’s soccer.