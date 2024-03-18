 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Syracuse men’s basketball: Quadir Copeland to enter transfer portal

Well now there’s one open scholarship to fill

By Kevin M Wall
NCAA Basketball: Virginia Tech at Syracuse Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

The reason why the Syracuse Orange declined the NIT bid became clearer tonight. Sophomore guard Quadir Copeland became the second player to enter the transfer portal

Copeland was second in the ACC 6th Man of the Year and was expected to play a key role for next year’s Syracuse squad. We’ve heard rumors for a while that this was going to happen, but it’ll be interesting to see where Copeland ends up as schools ramp up their NIL offers to grab transfers. With Taylor and Copeland departing, Adrian Autry now has an open scholarship for next season and until things get clearer, it’s a bit hard to speculate on need. It does seem like a center might not be the top priority for the off-season....but who knows what’s next.

Good luck Quadir, we’ll always have this shot

