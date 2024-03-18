Syracuse men’s basketball: Justin Taylor will be entering the transfer portal

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team has had two players enter the transfer portal in the first 24 hours of the portal opening.

Sophomore Justin Taylor is planning to join the dismissed Benny Williams in the portal.

NEWS: Syracuse guard Justin Taylor is in the process of submitting his name into the transfer portal, he tells @On3sports.



The 6-6 Charlottesville, VA native averaged 5 points and 4 rebounds this season. https://t.co/WwfLFV02mm pic.twitter.com/vWHmyrHvT7 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) March 18, 2024

Taylor played out of position at power forward for the Orange thanks in large part to Williams’ off-court issues. The 6’6” Taylor started every game for Syracuse and averaged 5 points and 4 rebounds. His shooting never came around in his second season as he hit 35.2% from the field and only 30.1% from 3. Despite the offensive struggles, the coaching staff praised Taylor’s work ethic and preparation as the wing player was often forced to defend much bigger interior players.

It’s no surprise that Taylor will look to leave Syracuse as his treatment by many fans was pretty harsh. While he certainly was hesitant to shoot this year, booing a player at home during starting line-up introductions is ridiculous.

Right now, the Orange will have enough scholarships for their incoming recruiting class and as we wait to hear who else will be departing, we’ll evaluate the needs for the 24-25 squad. With Donnie Freeman and Elijah Moore coming in, plus the return of Chance Westry, Syracuse appears to be deep at the wing positions, so Taylor’s departure for more playing time (and a more welcoming environment) is understandable.

Good luck to Justin in his next home....unless it’s Virginia or Virginia Tech because we’re supposed to be the only #disloyalidiots around here.