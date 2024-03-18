Syracuse Olympic sports update: Orange teams do work over Spring Break

While students were on their spring break, we had Syracuse Orange sports in action, so let’s catch up with them.

Syracuse Softball (13-11, 1-5)

The week started well for the Orange as they won their first five games of their Virginia trip beating LeMoyne, Quinnipiac, Norfolk State (twice) and then Virginia. The Cavaliers came back to win the final two games of the weekend series. Next week Syracuse heads to Boston College and hopes to be able to play their home opener next week.

Angel Jasso (.447 batting average and 12 steals) and Taylor Posner (8 homers and 30 RBI) lead the Syracuse offense while Lindsey Hendrix (6 wins and a 2.32 ERA) has been the Orange’s top pitcher.

Syracuse Tennis (9-5, 3-4)

After closing the non-conference schedule with a 6-1 win over Buffalo, the Orange split their weekend ACC matches. On Friday, Syracuse knocked off #8 NC State 4-3 and did so by sweeping the top four singles matches. The Orange beat four ranked Wolfpack opponents to secure the win.

4️⃣ singles wins against top 100 opponents!



These four took down top 100 ranked opponents in yesterday’s win vs. NC State! pic.twitter.com/NfNIHGiMYY — Syracuse Tennis (@Cuse_Tennis) March 16, 2024

The 50th ranked Syracuse squad was unable to keep the run going on Sunday as they fell 5-2 to Wake Forest. The Orange will head to Virginia and Virginia Tech next weekend.

Syracuse Track and Field

The Orange start the outdoor season this week, but All-American hurdler Jaheem Hayles was selected as the Northeast Region Performer of the Year by the USTFCCCA.