Play the TNIAAM NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenges

Even though the Syracuse Orange are only in one of the two NCAA Tournament fields, we’re still going to run bracket challenge contests.

This is your chance to put your skills to the test against your fellow Orange fans. We have some merch for the two winners (and last year’s too- that’s my fault for the overdue awards).

You’ll get one entry in each of the men’s and women’s and we’ve left this open to the public so feel free to invite friends (unless they are Georgetown fans).

Men’s Bracket Challenge

Women’s Bracket Challenge

The men’s bracket locks on Thursday, so First Four games are not part of this game. The women’s bracket locks on Friday.

I’m not going to tell you how to name your bracket but if you do win, we’re going to need some verification so be prepared to reach out and confirm your entry email with us.

May the sun shine upon your Cinderella picks

May your Final Four selections avoid an early upst

May UConn flame out in spectacular fashion

Good Luck!