Syracuse women’s basketball: Orange earn 6th seed in Regional 3, will face winner of Auburn and Arizona

The Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team earned a six-seed in the Portland Region 3 of the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament, the first time the program is back in the big dance since the 2020-21 season.

The idea ultimately turned into a reality during Selection Sunday: No. 6 Syracuse is headed to Storrs, Connecticut for a First Round matchup versus the winner of a battle of the 11-seeds between Auburn and Arizona.

We are thrilled to be a part of this amazing March! pic.twitter.com/z7fvr0IyjN — Felisha Legette-Jack (@CuseCoachJack) March 18, 2024

The seeding is certainly a historic moment in Felisha Legette-Jack’s second year as head coach of the Orange. For context, this is just the fifth time in program history in which Syracuse was seeded No. 6 or better in the NCAA Tournament.

Here is Syracuse’s side of the bracket:

Including Syracuse, eight teams in the ACC earned bids for the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Here is how all the ACC teams were seeded:

No. 8 North Carolina (Columbia, SC) (Regional 1 in Albany)

No. 2 Notre Dame (South Bend, IN) (Regional 1 in Albany)

No. 6 Louisville (Baton Rouge, LA) (Regional 2 in Albany)

No. 4 Virginia Tech (Blacksburg, VA) (Regional 3 in Portland)

No. 6 Syracuse (Storrs, CT) (Regional 3 in Portland)

No. 7 Duke (Columbus, OH) (Regional 3 in Portland)

No. 9 Florida State (Austin, TX) (Regional 4 in Portland)

No. 3 NC State (Raleigh, NC) (Regional 4 in Portland)

As always, we’ll have plenty of coverage throughout the week as Syracuse gears up for its first NCAA Tournament run in three years and its first in the FLJ era.