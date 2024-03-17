Syracuse football: CBA's Darien Williams staying home, will join Orange in 2025

When Fran Brown was hired to lead the Syracuse Orange, one of the first things he did after arriving in Salt City was head to the Dome for the New York State high school football championships.

That included watching Christian Brothers' Academy, who capped off a perfect 14-0 season by winning the Class AA title game. One of the prospects he saw that night was two-way star Darien Williams, and now three months later, the local star announced he is staying local for college by joining the Orange:

I would like to take this opportunity to thank every program that offered and took an interest in me. After much prayer, conversations with my family, my pastor, and my coaches I have decided to commit my academic and athletic collegiate career to Syracuse University. — Darien (@darienwilliamss) March 16, 2024

Williams, who is both a wide receiver and defensive back for the Brothers, is rated as the Number 1 recruit in the entire state of New York. He had 44 catches, including 11 touchdown grabs, for a hair under 900 receiving yards in his junior year at CBA.

I saw Darien make some impressive plays on both sides of the ball during CBA'S Section III regional against Cicero-North - more than enough to confidently say the 6', 160 lbs. prospect can turn on the jets like crazy. Regardless of which side he eventually settles on, Williams should make a big impact for SU down the road.

Williams is the third commit so far in the Class of 2025; Javon Lawrence, another New Yorker, also verbally committed this weekend.

Take a look at what makes Williams New York's Finest: