Syracuse basketball: How to live stream the 2024 NCAA Basketball Tournament selection shows

The Syracuse Orange basketball teams are set for a long Selection Sunday waiting to find out where and when they play next.

After a lot of conference tournament chaos, any hopes you had that the Syracuse men would find their way into the final at-large spots is gone. Will NC State’s ACC Tournament win just knock out a fellow ACC school from the bubble? It’s going to be an interesting selection show because of all those bid stealers and you can tune in tonight at p.m. ET to CBS to find out the final brackets (and prepare for the upcoming TNIAAM Bracket Challenge). The selection show will also stream on Paramount +.

The Orange women will hear their names called during the women’s selection show which begins at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN, and streams on ESPN+. Felisha Legette Jack’s squad is projected to be a 5 seed when the brackets are revealed. That would mean the Orange would open on the road next Friday or Saturday, but we’ll have full details after the bracket in announced.

Following the women’s selection show, the NIT bracket will be announced at 9:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2 or streaming on ESPN+. It’s a pretty good bet that Adrian Autry’s squad will open up on the road against a Big East school. Will it be Rick Pitino and St. John’s? Maybe Kadary Richmond’s Seton Hall squad? Or a trip to play the Providence Friars? Either way it looks like a good game for everyone who longs for some old Big East basketball.

Check back in late tonight or tomorrow morning for all the details.