Syracuse men’s lacrosse: Dominant second half leads Orange to 14-6 win over Delaware

Spring break concluded in party fashion for the Syracuse Orange men's lacrosse team on Saturday at Paul VI Catholic High School down in Chantilly, VA, as they defeated the Delaware Blue Hens, 14-6, to improve to 7-2 on the season.

It didn’t start out as a party, though, as ‘Cuse was slow to get into this game and fell behind 4-2 in the first quarter as Delaware played with more early intensity and efficiency. SU was able to grab a goal late in the first quarter, and with that they were off and running the rest of the way.

The Orange outscored the Blue Hens 12-2 the rest of the game after that early two-goal deficit as their energy ticked up, the ball movement was it’s typical excellent and the defense went total lockdown for more than two quarters.

After re-taking the lead in the second quarter and taking a narrow, 6-5 advantage into the halftime break, ‘Cuse came out and immediately put their foot down in the second half, scoring off the opening face-off and three goals in the first five minutes to take control. They ended up owning the entire second half to the tune of an 8-1 scoreline that helped them cruise to the 14-6 final.

The defense had a strong day holding Delaware to six total goals, which included a scoreless streak of more than 30 minutes from the early second quarter to the early fourth.

Specifically, it was Will Mark who was the real hero of the afternoon, coming up with a massive 17 saves and a fantastic .739 save percentage. A number of his saves were of the bailout variety, too, as Delaware was able to have dodging success, particularly from X, that got them good looks at the cage. But Will was there all day long to deny and keep them at bay during times when an extra goal here or there could have made this a much closer game. This was probably his best performance of the season.

The offense had a great day themselves, once again exhibiting tremendous ball movement with 11 assists on their 14 goals, and that was with goalie Kevin Ellington coming up with a ridiculous 20 saves on the day. The man-up unit was also finally able to find good success, going 4-of-7 on the afternoon.

Winning the face-off battle, 14-9, and only turning it over nine times all game allowed the Orange offense to put together a deluge of 50 shots on the Delaware defense. When this offense is getting that many looks at cage, it’s inevitable that they’re going to get their goals. It took a remarkable effort from their goalie to hold SU to “only” 14.

Owen Hiltz (6G, 1A) was the offensive star of the day with seven points and a sock trick. Hiltz scored a few absolute rocket launcher goals when he had time and room to shoot, and he also put home a phenomenal behind-the-back finish from distance.

Joey Spallina (1G, 4A) finished with five points and four helpers, and that’s with him missing half of the second quarter after he got his bell rung by a cheap shot unnecessary roughness penalty late in the first. Christian Mulé (2G, 1A) finished with three points, and Sam English (1G, 1A) and Jake Stevens (2A) each had two.

Saam Olexo (1G, 1A) and Billy Dwan (1G) each scored big pole goals in transition to get the team fired up, as well.

Mason Kohn (9-of-16, 4GB) and John Mullen (5-of-7, 2GB) had another solid day to give SU the possession advantage.

The Orange will be back in action this coming week when they return to the JMA Dome to open up ACC play in a huge matchup with the Duke Blue Devils. The primetime meeting is set for this Wednesday, March 20 at 7 PM on ACC Network Extra.