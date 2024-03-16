Syracuse football nabs second Class of 2025 recruit

The Syracuse Orange have their second commit in the Class of 2025.

Javon Lawrence, a 6'2", 170 lbs. defensive back from North Rockland High School, announced he will be joining Fran Brown's team next year. He received his first D1 offer from the Orange on March 3, and it didn't take long to seal the deal after that:

Lawrence is unrated by the major recruiting sites so far, but considering the secondary has been Brown's specialty for many years, it's worth keeping an eye on this pickup. The New York native also runs track and was part of the squad that recently won the Nike Indoor Nationals 4x200 championship relay.

Javon joins edge rusher Sharlandiin Strange as the verbal commits for 2025. It's still very early in the cycle and with the volume of offers Fran has sent out, there will be plenty more announcements coming in the next year.

Here's a look at Lawrence's most recent highlights: