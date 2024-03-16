Syracuse lacrosse gameday: North Carolina and Delaware preview and game thread

It’s time for another Syracuse Orange lacrosse Saturday, and amazingly we’re already at roughly the halfway point of the regular season.

The women are playing their eighth game of their 16-game schedule today, while the men are already into the second half of theirs as today is their ninth of 15 games.

The women will start the day’s festivities inside the JMA Dome with a massive matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels. While they are a perfect 3-0 in ACC play, the ladies are 4-3 overall and still have plenty to do in terms of building their resume for the postseason. A Top 10 meeting with UNC is a big chance to do just that.

The men are coming off their biggest win of the Gary Gait era, a 14-13 thriller over Johns Hopkins last weekend, and have stayed down south for spring break to play the Delaware Blue Hens for the first time since 1986 in a neutral site matchup in Chantilly, VA at Paul VI Catholic High School.

The women start the day with a 12 PM opening draw on ACC Network, while the men are schedules for 2 PM on FloSports, which is a pay site. It will also be available on TK99/105 in Syracuse.

Women vs. North Carolina

All-time series : 20th meeting; UNC leads, 12-7

: 20th meeting; UNC leads, 12-7 Last meeting : North Carolina W, 15-9, on April 28, 2023 in ACC Tournament

: North Carolina W, 15-9, on April 28, 2023 in ACC Tournament North Carolina last year : 16-5 overall, 7-2 ACC, lost to Denver, 5-4, in NCAA Quarterfinals

: 16-5 overall, 7-2 ACC, lost to Denver, 5-4, in NCAA Quarterfinals North Carolina this year: 6-2 overall, 2-1 ACC

UNC opened the year with a wild, 19-18 OT loss to James Madison before winning four straight including games over Florida and Virginia. They hit a speed bump in a 7-5 loss to Notre Dame and have since bounced back with wins over Clemson and East Carolina.

The Tar Heels rank 13th in the country in scoring offense (15.75 goals per game) and 14th in scoring defense (8.62 goals). They’re also a good draw team, ranking 10th in draw control percentage (.632) and ninth in draw controls per game (17.38).

They suffered three major injuries before the season even began to star attacker Marissa White, star defender Brooklyn Walker-Welch and incoming No. 1 ranked freshman attacker Chloe Humphrey.

In their absences, the UNC offense has been extremely well-balanced with a whopping 10 players already in double-digit scoring this season.

Ashley Humphrey (12G, 27A, 39P), Stanford transfer and older sister of Chloe, leads the team in both points and assists, while Caitlyn Wurzburger (18G, 12A, 30P) leads them in goals. Caroline Godine, Kiley Mottice and Eva Ingrilli all have 15 goals, while Alyssa Long and Olivia Dirks have a dozen each. Reilly Casey is third on the team with 11 assists.

The loss of Brooklyn Walker-Welch is a massive one, but the Tar Heels have still had one of the stingiest defenses in the country. Grad student Emily Nalls (9GB, 10CT, 29DC) is their leader and leads the team in draw controls and caused turnovers.

Goalie Alecia Nicholas has a .441 save percentage and a 8.24 goals-against average.

Men vs. Delaware

All-time series : 4th meeting; Syracuse leads, 3-0

: 4th meeting; Syracuse leads, 3-0 Last meeting : Syracuse W, 14-8, on March 26, 1986

: Syracuse W, 14-8, on March 26, 1986 Delaware last year : 13-5 overall, 6-1 CAA; lost to Duke, 12-11, in NCAA First Round

: 13-5 overall, 6-1 CAA; lost to Duke, 12-11, in NCAA First Round Delaware this year: 3-2 overall, 1-0 CAA

So far this season, Delaware had beaten Lafayette, St. John’s and Monmouth, and lost to Penn and Michigan.

The Blue Hens have one of the toughest defenses in the country, currently tied for third nationally in scoring at 8.6 goals-against average.

Offensively, they’re tied for 21st in the country with 13 goals per game, and they spread it around so they only have three players in double-digits through five games.

Leading scorer Mike Robinson (17G, 5A, 22P) is a Canadian who multiple Orange players are very familiar with since he’s a fellow product of Culver Military Academy. Robinson leads them in goals and points. Fellow attacker JP Ward (12G, 8A, 20P) leads the team in assists and is second in goals and points. Freshman John McCurry (8G, 2A, 10P) is the only other player with double-digits with his 10 points.

OJ Morris is their primary FOGO, and he’s got great numbers at .694 percent (43-of-62). However, he’s only taken 62 face-offs, and their backup, Logan Premtaj, has much worse numbers (.326 percent, 14-of-43).

Goalie Kevin Ellington has a .566 save percentage and an 8.76 goals-against average.

We’ll have recaps of both games later this weekend.