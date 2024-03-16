Syracuse women’s lacrosse: Orange dominate the Tar Heels 20-5 through intensity, effort

The #7 Syracuse Orange women’s lacrosse team secured a well-deserved victory on Saturday after putting the #9 University of North Carolina Tar Heels down early in the Dome. The Orange were able to ride this early wave and dominate UNC with a final score of 20-5. This outstanding result improved SU's record to 4-0 in the ACC this season and 5-3 overall.

After a convincing win last weekend against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg, Kayla Treanor's team entered this game with their confidence sky-high. This form certainly showed throughout the game as the team worked relentlessly to see out the win.

The game was all-action in the opening moments as Cuse went down a woman after just five seconds. Off of this, the Tar Heels were able to generate a few decent chances in the opening minute that were well-defended by the Orange.

Eventually, Maddy Baxter was able to get out on the break, dumping the ball off to Natalie Smith, the team's second-leading scorer on the season. Smith picked up her 18th goal this year in composed fashion, slotting it past UNC goalkeeper Alecia Nicholas.

Not long after the first goal, Emma Ward showed her strength and ingenuity by bodying her defender, getting her off balance, and taking the ball in from X to the cage to score the Orange’s second.

After another draw won, the Orange were back with the ball. Olivia Adamson, the top scorer for Cuse this season, got slick on her opponent with a masterful inside roll under her defender's stick before lasering the shot into the bottom corner. Before you could blink, the Orange were up 3-0 inside three minutes.

Emma Muchnick added one and Maddy Baxter scored after a beautiful individual effort inside the opening four. In almost no time, the Orange had built a 5-0 lead, causing Carolina Head Coach Jenny Levy to call a timeout with 11:17 left in the opening quarter to regroup.

The remainder of the first quarter carried on in a much duller fashion compared to the opening four minutes, as neither side scored until UNC put their first of the game past Delaney Sweitzer with under a minute left in the period. The quarter finished with the Cuse in a comfortable 5-1 lead thanks to their early run.

The Orange started the second quarter as they did the first, with Payton Rowley scoring a miraculous goal while getting knocked to the ground to take the Orange’s tally to six.

One factor that appeared to go greatly in the Orange’s favor on the afternoon was their willingness to work hard and run. The Orange were continuously dynamic on both sides with their players never standing still.

All members of the team worked extremely hard in transition, which allowed the team to pick up multiple goals on the break. The defense also looked outstanding as the team showed great commitment and effort to get stuck in on each possession.

Despite the Orange’s great efforts, the Tar Heels team appeared to settle more and more into the game towards the end of the second quarter as they elongated possessions and were connecting more dangerous passes.

Emma Tyrrell and Emma Ward both contributed goals before the end of the half to drive the score to 8-3 in favor of the Orange.

One aspect that did hurt Cuse and stop them from widening the gap even further was the fact that they committed ten fouls in the first half. However, they did improve in not giving up one throughout the second.

The second half started off with much less electricity than the first. However, Cuse did score the first goal as Payton Rowley set up Olivia Adamson for a powerful wide-open dunk just in front of the goalie.

Just over 30 seconds later, Adamson scored again to give herself yet another hat trick this season.

This leaky defense was uncharacteristic for the Tar Heels who have been elite on that end this season. In their first eight games this year, they conceded double-digit goals only twice. After Adamson’s second, the Orange had already eclipsed the double-digit tally with around 26 minutes left in the game.

The Orange really got on a roll at this point as the high effort in transition continued. With multiple players getting out on the break with each chance, the Orange created many numerical overloads and beautiful passing allowed them to easily convert a few more chances. With each goal piling up the score, the UNC team continued to look more and more deflated.

Joely Caramelli and Emma Muchnick both picked up goals before Emma Tyrrell scored her second of the game to register her 200th career point. Tyrrell added another shortly after following a beautiful passing move to give the Orange a 15-4 lead going into the final quarter.

The final quarter didn't provide anything else too special as the Orange continued their dominance. Caramelli and Tyrrell each added another, and Smith punched home a fourth-quarter hat-trick to push the score to 20-5.

Following this dominant victory against a highly-ranked opponent, it is interesting to note that Syracuse Head Coach Kayla Treanor looked completely tapped in and kept the intensity high even in the fourth quarter. There is little doubt that after this convincing result, she will be happy with her team's consistent drive, effort, and fitness.

The Orange dominated the matchup statistically and probably registered their best, most comprehensive win of the season in the process. Five goals conceded by the defense are tied for a season-best. Twenty goals scored is the Orange’s highest tally in a game (even including OT matchups) this season.

The Orange defense was excellent, forcing 17 turnovers, including an incredible six caused by graduate defender Hallie Simkins. Simkins also picked up four groundballs for a very impressive stat line.

On offense, the Orange completely outmatched UNC with 38 shots on target to their 17. The Orange also won 66% of Draw controls thanks to a consistent effort from Katie Mashewske.

In the end, the Orange had EIGHT players with two or more points:

Emma Tyrrell - 5g, 3a

Emma Ward 2g, 3a

Natalie Smith - 4g

Payton Rowley - 1g, 3a

Olivia Adamson - 3g

Maddy Baxter - 1g, 2a

Joely Caramelli - 2g

Emma Muchnick - 2g

Following this convincing win, the Orange will face a mid-week visit from New York rivals, the University of Albany. The afternoon fixture will start at 3:00 on Tuesday on ACCNX. The Orange should be massive favorites coming off a dominant win at home. The Great Danes are also only 1-6 on the season. Stay tuned for more updates on this captivating season of Syracuse women’s lacrosse.