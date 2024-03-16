TNIAAM Reacts: Syracuse fans share their NCAA Tournament thoughts

Syracuse Orange basketball was again featured as the topic of focus for this week's TNIAAM survey. Although this week hasn't gone particularly well for Cuse basketball, there are certainly some positives and things to look forward to. Let's take a look at these polls:

Going into the ACC tournament, the women’s team was projected to be a four seed rather than a five or below. After an underwhelming tournament result that saw the Orange crash out to Florida State, it seems that a good chunk of TNIAAM readers hit this nail on the head as the women's team is now widely projected to be a five seed. ESPN’s bracketology is just one of many sources projecting Cuse as a five-seed for March Madness. Looks like we will have to confirm this prediction after Selection Sunday, but it appears to be dead on.

I will admit that I was certainly one of the 79% on this one as I had my doubts about the Orange delivering against NC State and eventually Duke. As it turns out, the Orange didn’t even make it that far as a second-half collapse against the Wolfpack sent the men's team tumbling out of tournament contention. Of course, this season was an overall success for the men's program under rookie head coach Adrian Autry, as the team will likely qualify for the NIT and still secured 20 regular-season wins.

Thanks again to all participants in our weekly polls. Stay tuned here at TNIAAM for updates as the women's team travels to the NCAA tournament and the men's team likely participates in the NIT.

