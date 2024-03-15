NCAA men’s basketball: Greg Sankey should stick to ruining college football

Syracuse Orange men’s basketball fans aren’t sweating out Selection Sunday, but if Syracuse alum and SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey gets his way, we might not have to sweat future seasons.

In an interview with Pete Thamel of ESPN, Sankey talked about recent runs from Syracuse and UCLA from the First Four as proof that more opportunities should be given to power schools.

“That just tells you that the bandwidth inside the top 50 is highly competitive,” Sankey said. “We are giving away highly competitive opportunities for automatic qualifiers [from smaller leagues], and I think that pressure is going to rise as we have more competitive basketball leagues at the top end because of expansion.”

Now I’m on record as being for expanding the NCAA Tournament beyond 68 teams, but not at the expense of the auto-bid leagues. Just because Sankey and his P4 counterpoints have bloated their leagues and watered down the conference schedules, shouldn’t ruin what makes March Madness special.

There are ways to expand the Tournament while protecting the opportunities for us to get Cinderella moments like Farleigh Dickinson and UMBC.

Ken Pomeroy has some good thoughts about growing the Tournament but still placing an incentive on the regular season and conference tournaments. You can strike a balance between expansion and access.

“I have a proponent of expanding to 80,” Pomeroy continued. “I think 96 would water it down too much, but if you expand it to 80 all the lower at-large teams would play in the first round and the next round all the automatic bids would get byes with some at-larges getting a buy as well to the Round of 64.” “That would still incentivize the regular season even more. I think if you’re going to expand the tournament,” he said. “I hope they do it responsibly and don’t just give the 10th placed team from the Big 10 a bye to the Round of 64, hopefully you incentivize the regular season in some and I think if you do that it’ll still make the event crazy.”

All of us here would welcome a chance for Syracuse or Wake Forest to go head to head with St John’s or Texas A&M to prove on the court who should advance to the Round of 64. It doesn’t ruin the regular season to keep more schools in the hunt, it increases interest around the country. If the goal is to make more money (which it is), then you should want more fans invested.

Later today, we will get the official word that the College Football Playoff will be jumping up to 14 teams in 2026. The SEC and B10 will be getting more money out of this deal, and any likely NCAA Tournament expansion would be doing the same for those leagues. I get that Sankey’s job is to deliver for his schools, but if he gets his way with basketball all of us might lose moments like this where the nation can come together and all laugh at Georgetown

Update: the new CFP deal is done