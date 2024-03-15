Syracuse women’s basketball: one final look at the resume before Selection Sunday

A successful (and mostly unexpected) regular season campaign has finally paid off as the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team is all but certain to return to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in three years.

In coach Felisha Legette-Jack’s second year, the Orange played their way from tournament bubble all the way up to “clear lock” status over the course of this season. Syracuse is pretty much guaranteed to hear its name called a few days from now on Selection Sunday, and now comes the question of where Syracuse will make its NCAA Tournament debut in the FLJ era.

With this year’s tournament bracket close to being unveiled, we’re taking one final deep dive at the Orange’s complete body of work over the course of the 2023-24 season.

NET deep-dive, best wins and worst losses

(Writer’s note: for this section, I went through Syracuse’s entire schedule and, for each opponent, jotted down Syracuse’s margin of victory/defeat, whether the game was home/road/neutral-site and what the opponent’s final NET ranking as of Wednesday.)

Oddly, Syracuse’s current NET ranking is obviously strong, but the primary number itself doesn’t provide the total context of how much substance its resume has. The Orange rank No. 43 in the NET, which is seventh-best in the ACC. Syracuse was closest to North Carolina (No. 37) but far behind the next pack of ACC teams like Louisville (No. 23), Duke (No. 20) and Virginia Tech (No. 19).

The Orange’s NET mainly hovered in the mid-40s partly due to what turned out to be a weak non-conference schedule (146th in non-con strength of schedule, per WarrenNolan.com). In 11 non-conference games this season, Syracuse faced seven opponents with a NET of No. 260 or worse (including four below No. 322).

Syracuse’s non-conference schedule by the numbers: Opponent Opponent NET W/L (margin of victory) Home/Road Opponent Opponent NET W/L (margin of victory) Home/Road Lafayette 322 W (34 points) Home Central Connecticut 343 W (48 points) Home Coppin State 263 W (33 points) Home Northern Iowa 97 W (17 points) Neutral-site Iowa State 33 W (12 points) Neutral-site Alabama 32 W (6 points) Home Northeastern 314 W (22 points) Home Ohio 267 W (20 points) Road Cornell 268 W (7 points) Home Saint Francis (PA) 360 W (42 points) Home No. 20 Maryland 31 L (2 points) Road

With that said, it is honestly quote hard to find to many other holes in the Orange’s postseason resume this season. A 10-1 non-conference record is still impressive, especially since it included top-35 NET wins over Alabama (No. 32) in the ACC/SEC Challenge and Iowa State (No. 33) in the South Point Thanksgiving Shootout. Those wins gained tremendous value as both those teams remained high in the NET.

The Orange’s in-conference results remain equally as impressive. Syracuse finished with a 13-6 record versus the ACC (including its most recent loss to FSU in the ACC Tournament), and that includes three wins over top-25 NET teams, four over top-50 NET teams and 10 over top-100 NET teams.

Syracuse’s in-conference schedule by the numbers Opponent Opponent NET W/L (margin of victory) Home/Road Opponent Opponent NET W/L (margin of victory) Home/Road No. 13 Notre Dame 7 W (5 points) Home Boston College 80 W (7 points) Home Wake Forest 129 W (21 points) Home Clemson 90 W (1 point) Home No. 15 Floirida State 44 W (6 points) Home Pittsburgh 162 W (13 points) Road No. 15 Notre Dame 7 W (14 points) Road Boston College 80 W (12 points) Road Georgia Tech 69 W (3 points) Home No. 15 Louisville 23 W (1 point) Home Miami 51 W (11 points) Road Virginia 61 W (6 points) Road Pittsburgh 162 W (10 points) Home North Carolina 37 L (24 points) Road No. 19 Virginia Tech 19 L (13 points) Home No. 16 Louisville 23 L (12 points) Road Duke 20 L (13 points) Home No. 12 NC State 13 L (4 points) Road Florida State 44 L (13 points) Neutral-site

The strength of the ACC helped to mitigate the losses as well. Six of Syracuse’s seven losses came against teams ranked No. 37 or better in NET (including four in the top-25). The loss to FSU in the ACC Tournament was Syracuse’s only loss to a team outside the top-40 in NET.

And, outside of Duke, every opponent Syracuse lost to is either currently ranked and/or was previously ranked in the AP top 25 at some point this season.

Strength of record and conference

Syracuse’s overall strength of record ranks 45th overall which is good for ninth-best in the ACC, according to WarrenNolan.com. However, the Orange’s performance within the conference looks good considering the NET rankings of the rest of the ACC and its current postseason projections.

The Orange benefitted from playing an in-conference slate that included five teams in the top-25 in NET, eight in the top-50 and 13 in the top-90.

Current bracketology projections

That conference depth extends to representation in this year’s tournament. Including Syracuse, nine ACC teams in total are projected to make the 2024 NCAA Tournament according to four recent bracketology updates from ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic and Her Hoop Stats). That would be the most out of any conference this season.

Here is where each of those bracketology projects the Orange to be in terms of seeding and location on the bracket:

ESPN — No. 5 seed versus Florida Gulf Coast (Bloomington, Indiana)

The Athletic — No. 5 seed versus Richmond (Boulder, Colorado)

Her Hoop Stats — No. 5 seed versus South Dakota State (Manhattan... Kansas)

CBS Sports — No. 5 seed, no projection for matchup or location

All signs indicate Syracuse will most likely be a five-seed. There’s a highly unlikely chance to push to a four-seed, but I also doubt the Orange drop to a six-seed or worse either.

AP poll

Syracuse ended this season ranked in the AP top-25 nine times in the 19 weeks the poll was released weekly, including a run of eight straight weeks in the AP top-25 which began on January 22. Syracuse first snuck in at No. 25 on New Year’s Day, then was back in the top-25 three weeks later before jumping to as high as No. 17 on February 19.

Syracuse entered this week ranked No. 22 in the final AP poll before Selection Sunday.

Seeding Prediction

A five-seed or six-seed are the two spots most likely in play for the Orange. A big question is where that host site ultimately is? Bloomington would see Legette-Jack return to where she formally coached. Maybe Syracuse earns a trip to Stores and possibly face off versus UConn, or even head out west to Boulder.

What do you think the Orange will end up on the NCAA Tournament bracket?