Syracuse men’s basketball: NIT bracketology says the Orange will keep playing

Despite losing in the ACC Tournament, the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team will still be part of a bracket reveal on Selection Sunday.

The 2024 National Invitational Tournament bracket will be unveiled at 9:30 on ESPN2. Some of you think the loss to NC State puts the Orange out, but the experts say Syracuse fans need not worry.

LOCK THEM UP!!!



In their closing argument, Syracuse left no doubt. Looking to avenge the 1981 #NIT Championship loss to Tulsa, Syracuse makes it back for the first time since 2017, the year of Boeheim v. Greensboro. pic.twitter.com/LKLdyqB3KO — NIT Stu (@nit_stu) March 14, 2024

First round NIT games will be played next Tuesday and Wednesday evening and the expectation is that Syracuse will face a former Big East foe, likely on the road. This projection has the Orange headed to Providence to face the Friars.

NEW #NIT BRACKETOLOGY.



Where our model expects the picture to end ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/enKJE7dgIl — The Barking Crow (@thebarkingcrow) March 14, 2024

We could also see a trip to Seton Hall and former Syracuse guard Kadary Richmond as it looks like their loss to Rick Pitino yesterday might push the Pirates off the bubble.

Some think this group has nothing to gain from extra games, but with a bulk of the roster returning, there is value in playing road games against solid opponents. With how the NC State game turned out, it might help the team’s psyche to turn in a better performance before the off-season arrives.

We’ll have full coverage of the bracket for Monday morning.