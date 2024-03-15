Syracuse women’s basketball: Felisha Legette-Jack named semifinalist for 2024 Naismith Coach of the Year

A wildly successful season in year two of Felisha Legette-Jack’s tenure with the Syracuse Orange women’s basketball team yielded yet another impressive honor to add on to the laundry list of accolades collected by this year’s team.

On Thursday, Legette-Jack was one of 10 coaches named as a semifinalist for the 2024 Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s College Coach of the Year award. Roughly three weeks after being named to the late season watch list, Legette-Jack and Syracuse performed well enough to keep her in the running for the national coach of the year honor as the postseason approaches.

Legette-Jack guided the Orange to a 23-7 overall record (compared to 18-12 last year) and a 13-5 record versus the ACC (compared to 9-9 last year). After being picked to finish ninth in the ACC during the preseason, Syracuse also finished in a three-way tie for second in the conference standings and earned a double-bye for the 2024 ACC Tournament.

In the context of program history, this year’s team tied regular season records for most overall wins (23), most conference wins (13) and road wins versus the ACC (six).

The success eventually led her to being recognized as the 2024 ACC Coach of the Year, the first time a coach in Syracuse men’s or women’s basketball history to win the award and just the third Syracuse women’s basketball coach to win conference coach of the year.

Syracuse also currently projects to be a five-seed in ESPN’s latest bracketology update despite clearly starting on the NCAA Tournament bubble to begin the 2023-24 season.

Legette-Jack joins Virginia Tech head coach Kenny Brooks as the only two ACC coaches to named as a semifinalist. Here is the full list of all the semifinalists:

Although the rest of the semifinalists boast some very impressive resumes, this still remains an impressive nod for the second-year head coach of the Orange. Jim Boeheim in 2009-10 marks the only time either a Syracuse men’s or women’s basketball coach has ever won Naismith College Coach of the Year.

Four finalists will be announced by Naismith Awards on March 25, the same day as the Second Round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament.

Legette-Jack will have a chance to bolster her case this postseason. Syracuse will find out its seeding and matchup for the First Round of the NCAA Tournament on Sunday evening.