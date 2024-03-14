Syracuse men’s basketball: even if it was a roller-coaster, Adrian Autry offered a promising first year

Potential NIT bid aside, a tough blowout loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament marked the end of the 2023-24 season for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, its first under new head coach Adrian Autry. We had it all this year — highs and lows, successes and shortcomings, optimism and frustration.

Yet at the end of the day, we can conclude one thing: Autry’s first year has been a remarkable improvement compared to last season. This year’s Orange won 20 games for the first time since 2019, secured their second-most ACC wins since joining the conference and provided enough of a blanket of optimism over the course of this season to demonstrate progress.

But, I get it: the 18-point demolition at the hands of the Wolfpack stung (a lot). That entire second half was a dagger in the heart, especially sitting right behind the Syracuse bench at Capital One Arena. And even if it was just always supposed to be out of reach, being in the NCAA Tournament conversation brought legit excitement around the program again.

Then came roughly the last three weeks: devastating losses to Georgia Tech, Clemson, and now, NC State.

Let’s also realize the fluctuating, up-and-down feeling was a constant for most of this season... and that’s how it was supposed to be. Look less at Wednesday night and more at the bigger picture.

Even with his prior experience, it’s different being the spearhead of it all. It’s tough when a program hasn’t seen a coaching change since 1976, or when you’re tasked with replacing a Hall of Famer like Jim Boeheim. Or when someone like Autry becomes head coach at a time when the entire college basketball landscape is constantly evolving.

Here’s the thing: Syracuse’s on-paper resume this year just runs laps over what last year’s team did. The 2023-24 Orange have more overall and conference wins despite playing a vastly harder schedule compared to last season:

Syracuse men’s basketball: 2022-23 versus 2023-24 Season (Record) Q1 record Q2 record Q1/Q2 record Q3 record Q4 record NET SOS Non-Con SOS Season (Record) Q1 record Q2 record Q1/Q2 record Q3 record Q4 record NET SOS Non-Con SOS 2022-23 season (17-15, 10-10) 0-7 1-5 1-12 8-1 8-2 126 150 240 2023-24 season (19-12, 11-9) 2-8 4-3 6-11 9-1 4-0 80 13 18

It’s really tough to counter the story those numbers tell — a more successful season with a few more quality wins and a few less inexcusable losses, but undeniably in better standing even with those incredibly brutal strength of schedule metrics.

That include an upset win over then-No. 7 North Carolina, Syracuse’s first victory over an AP top 25 team since January 2019. Don’t forget regular season sweeps over Pittsburgh and NC State and solid victories over LSU, Oregon and Virginia Tech, plus one unforgettable buzzer-beater against Miami thanks to Quadir Copeland. Even the Orange being discussed in NCAA Tournament and bracketology conversations alone occurred more this year than in the past two years combined.

Autry’s first year of success also gets interwoven among all the other factors that impacted the team this year, whether it was significant injuries to Chance Westry and Naheem McLeod, Benny Williams’ initial suspension and eventual dismissal or the general pressure of becoming the new head coach (for Syracuse, no less). Autry at the end of this season was down to a six-man rotation with Kyle Cuffe Jr. and Peter Carey sprinkled in.

Playing slight devil’s advocate here: even if the final end result looks good, that doesn’t necessarily mean the journey to get there was pretty along the way.

Albeit in a much tougher schedule, the performance versus AP top 25 teams this year (sans the UNC upset win) was really poor with each loss coming by double-digits. Syracuse 12 losses this year were by an average of roughly 17.58 points per game. It lost in double-digits nine times all by at least 15 points, with six of those losses coming with margin of defeats of 18 points or more.

There’s other slight concerns to point to, like instances of questionable on-court coaching decisions, lineup combinations, substitutions and so on. Again, those just might be first year head coach growing pains, but ignoring them is a mistake. Building up consistent effort among the team might be another issue to call out. In several games (notably against the GT/Clemson/NCST trio) Syracuse came out flat when it had a good opportunity to prove it deserved to be in the postseason conversation.

How much do you fault Autry versus the other factors (the pressure, a very limited rotation, etc.) is up to the eye of the beholder.

What we can say is that two things can indeed be right at once. Yes, this season was a slam dunk for Autry and he mostly either met or exceeded realistic aspirations (including pretty much everyone among the NunesMagician crew). And while this small incremental progress was great, but there are still some steps that need to be taken to get this program even remotely close to what it was at its apex not too long ago.

With a busy offseason coming up and a lot to look forward to, let’s at least agree on that.