Syracuse football lands transfer offensive lineman Codie Hornsby

With just one week and counting until the start of Syracuse Orange spring football camp, Fran Brown is still making moves to solidify his program.

Another one just happened last night, as Grambling State transfer Codie Hornsby committed to 'Cuse.

Hornsby, a 6'3", 315 lbs. interior offensive lineman, has two years of eligibility remaining after beginning his career with the Louisiana-based HBCU. He joins Da’Metrius Weatherspoon (Howard) and Josh Miller (Georgia) as new additions to the Orange OL group.

The Dallas, TX native also drew interest from Baylor, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Oregon, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, and elsewhere.

Here’s a look at Hornsby from last season:

Our latest estimate has the team at 90 scholarship players - meaning at least five “cuts” are happening behind the scenes. We should know more next Thursday at the start of camp.