Syracuse men’s basketball: Orange selected to play in Legends Classic next season

Although it has been less than a day since the 2023-24 regular season technically ended for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team, it’s never too early to begin having our eyes set to next year.

Hours before its loss to NC State in the ACC Tournament, Syracuse was one of four teams selected to compete in the 2024 Legends Classic, joining Texas, Texas Tech and Saint Joseph’s. The 2024 Legends Classic will take place from November 21-22 and will be played at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

Specific matchups and tip-off times remain in “to be determined” status as of Wednesday. Regardless, the Orange will end up playing back-to-back non-conference games versus two of Texas, Texas Tech and Saint Joseph’s in the 2024-25 season.

Announcing the 2024 Legends Classic presented by @OldTrapper! @Cuse_MBB @TexasMBB @TexasTechMBB and @SJUHawks_MBB create a stacked field in the Legends Classic return to @barclayscenter!



️ ️ Stay tuned for updates on presale tickets tomorrow! pic.twitter.com/bep2BPdTxX — The Legends Classic (@LegendsBBall) March 13, 2024

It will be just the second time Syracuse has competed in the tournament since it was created in 2007. Syracuse last competed in the Legends Classic during the 2010-11 season and ultimately won the tournament following single-digit wins over Michigan (53-50) and Georgia Tech (80-76) in the semifinals and championship game, respectively.

This is also the first time the Orange will participate in the tournament since joining the ACC. Both Texas (2007, 2011 and 2016) and Texas Tech (2008 and 2013) have each participated at least twice in past years, while Saint Joseph’s will be making its Legends Classic debut. Auburn most recently won the 2023 Legends Classic. Other recent winners include Arizona State in 2022 and Virginia in 2021.

The Orange are already locked in to 20 games versus the ACC next year after the conference unveiled all in-conference matchups for the 2024-25 season in late-February. How the non-conference slate ultimate shakes out will certainly be something to keep an eye on over the course of the next few months.

For example, Syracuse was recently named as one of several teams currently in discussion to participate in a new tournament (named “Players Era”) where programs can earn a minimum of $1 million in NIL money just for partaking in the event. Nothing is set in stone, but the new, proposed eight-team “Players Era” tournament is slated to begin on Thanksgiving week in the 2024-25 season, meaning there is a universe where Syracuse can compete in this and the Legends Classic.

Single day and two-day tickets will be on sale starting on Friday at 10 a.m EST.