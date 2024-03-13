Three takeaways from Syracuse basketball’s 83-65 ACC Tournament loss to NC State

There would be no miracle conference tournament run for the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team. The Orange was dismantled in the ACC Tournament Second Round by the NC State Wolfpack, falling by a final score of 83-65 after coming undone in the second half.

Syracuse hung with NC State in the first half, trailing 35-32 at the break. The Orange regained the lead early in the second half after showing 2-3 zone, but the Wolfpack responded with a 21-4 run that all but sealed the deal. NC State outscored the Orange 48-33 in the second half.

Judah Mintz led the way for Syracuse with 21 points but the Orange couldn’t get the defensive stops it needed to compete in the second half. NC State won the rebounding battle 40-31 and forced Syracuse into 19 turnovers.

Despite not starting the game and missing Tuesday’s contest against Louisville, NC State’s DJ Horne scored 16 points on 6-13 shooting. Jayden Taylor led the Wolfpack in scoring with 18 points while DJ Burns had 15 points and 6 rebounds.

Chris Bell picked up two early fouls in this game and was forced to sit most of the first half. He’d finish his night with 11 points, as did Quadir Copeland and Maliq Brown.

Syracuse was beset by a determined Wolfpack team but also some questionable calls and no-calls, including a 15-9 foul count that didn’t go the Orange’s way. But ultimately the defense, rebounding and turnovers included, didn’t quite do enough to make this a competitive game.

The loss nips any hope for the NCAA Tournament in the bud as the Orange fell to 20-12 on the season without the quadrant one victories, NET or predictive rankings to be considered for an at-large berth. It was a sour note on the season, one in which the Orange otherwise overachieved on the whole — in comparison to preseason expectations — under its first-year head coach.

To the takeaways.

NIT or nothing

Perhaps obvious, but any additional games for Syracuse will be played in the NIT. That is of course if Syracuse accepts a bid. With the transfer portal open and player movement more relevant than ever, teams are turning down NIT bids more frequently and electing to shift the focus toward next year. Without the pull of March Madness, it’s hard to fault teams for emphasizing the next season in the current college basketball environment.

Syracuse’s star player Mintz has already alluded to the idea of playing in his last home game (H/T: Brent Axe). We’ll see what Syracuse decides to do, but the Orange will miss the NCAA Tournament for three consecutive years. The last time that happened Syracuse did not belong to a league.

Well well well... how the turntables

Syracuse has succeeded in forcing opponents into turning the ball over this season but the Orange got a taste of its own medicine against the Wolfpack. The Orange has relied on turnovers not only for defensive stops but for transition offense as well. The Wolfpack had just two first half turnovers and finished the game with 10.

Syracuse had 19 turnovers in the game which NC State turned into 30 points. Fastbreak points? 19-8 NC State. Most notably the Wolfpack had a 30-9 points off turnovers advantage. That’s the game right there.

Lack of ACC Tournament success continues

Syracuse needed to make it to the ACC Tournament Semifinals at least to have any shot of an at-large NCAA Tournament berth. The ACC Tournament Semifinals is an accomplishment that has eluded the Orange since joining the league in 2013. The Orange has never made it past the Quarterfinals of the ACC Tournament and it would’ve had to go through Duke to do it.

That’s all for naught as Syracuse was bounced from its first game in the ACC Tournament for the fifth time. With the loss the Orange fell to 5-9 in the ACC Tournament all-time.