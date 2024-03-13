Syracuse men’s basketball: No. 7 Orange collapse in second half, upset by No. 10 NC State 83-65 in ACC Tournament

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A promising first season under new head coach Adrian Autry ended on a bit of a somber note Wednesday night after the Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team (20-11, 11-9) collapsed in the second half and fell 83-65 to the NC State Wolfpack (18-14, 9-11) in the Second Round of the 2024 ACC Tournament.

Seven-seeded Syracuse kept the contest close versus No. 10 NC State for pretty much the entire first half and early few minutes of the second half, but a massive scoring run saw the Orange trail by as much as 24 points (83-59) en route to their second consecutive one-and-done run in the conference tournament. The final stats look relatively similar, but turnovers and a lack of consistent rebounding opened up a window for NC State to break the game open for good. It was Syracuse’s first loss to NC State since February 2020.

Judah Mintz finished with a team-high 21 points on 9/21 shooting, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 turnovers. Maliq Brown (11 points, 12 rebounds, 2 steals and 2 blocks), Quadir Copeland (11 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 6 turnovers) and Chris Bell (11 points, 4/6 shooting) also reached double-figures for the Orange.

NC State possesses a balance scoring attack as four different players scored 15 points or more: Jayden Taylor (18 points), Michael O’Connell (16 points), DJ Burns Jr. (15 points) and DJ Horne (16 points). The Wolfpack outscored the Orange 30-9 in points off turnovers.

Brown started the game off on a strong note after dunking a missed layup attempt from Justin Taylor to give the Orange their first basket of the game. From there, Mintz scored six straight points as Syracuse jumped out to as much as a five-point lead (8-3) before Burns Jr. scored an and-one layup in response.

Maliq starts the game with a bang pic.twitter.com/toOwwXO79j — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 13, 2024

NC State missed its first four shots but Burns put pressure on the rim early, leading to Bell picking up two quick fouls in the game’s first three and a half minutes. Syracuse led 8-6 at the first media timeout.

A three-pointer by O’Connell and a brief field goal-less streak put the Orange in a small deficit for the first time all game. Brown responded with two straight plays to keep Syracuse in front — a nice pass to Taylor for a backdoor layup and a three-point make at the top of the key near the end of the shot clock. Syracuse held NC State to a 1/6 start from three to begin the game and maintained a one possession lead with 12 minutes in the half to go.

Syracuse briefly looked like it would extend its lead by more than a few baskets, but credit to the Wolfpack for making three straight shots and using a 7-0 run to go back up 23-21. Burns continued to be aggressive inside, scoring nine of NC State’s first 20 points, and the Wolfpack maintained a one possession lead of their own throughout the last portion of the first half.

Despite a little bit of a lull on offense, both Mintz and Starling drilled timely shots just when NC State looked like it would put Syracuse in a bigger deficit. Starling notably drilled a three to put the Orange within one point (33-32), and Syracuse entered halftime down 35-32.

Mintz scored a game-high 11 points in the first half while Starling and Brown had 7 points apiece. The trio of Taylor, O’Connell and Burns combined for 27 of the Wolfpack’s 35 points in the first half. Both teams shot similarly from the field, but self-inflicted mistakes allowed NC State to outscore the Orange 7-0 in points off turnovers in the first half.

JJ and Judah set the tone to start the 2nd half!



ESPN2 pic.twitter.com/JxmcF0TWmU — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) March 14, 2024

The Orange were able to start the second half on a really good note thanks to a Mintz fastbreak layup off a lob pass from Starling. On the next possession, Bell drilled his first three-point attempt of the night to put Syracuse up 37-35. The Wolfpack quickly responded with nine straight points as the Orange went scoreless for a three min stretch, forcing Autry to call timeout with 16 minutes left in the game.

The run didn’t stop there — over the course of nearly six minutes in the second half, NC State outscored Syracuse 21-2 and extended its lead to as much as 17 points (58-41). The Orange at one point turned the ball over roughly once a minute during that six-minute run by NC State. Another three from Bell followed by a fastbreak layup by Copeland cut the Orange’s deficit back down to 12 points (60-48).

Syracuse had some brief hope thanks to a 7-0 run capped off by another jumper from Bell, but O’Connell and Horne hit back-to-back threes to put NC State back up 16 points. Syracuse never really got back into the game from here, even with much better offense down the stretch, as NC State ballooned its lead even more.

And just like that, Syracuse’s first regular season under Autry comes to a close. The double-digit meltdown in Capitol One Arena wasn’t ideal, but this season as a whole is certainly a step in the right direction for the program.

Regardless, there certainly will be a lot to talk about over the next few days with a potential NIT selection, looking back on this year and where the Orange go from here.