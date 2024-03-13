ACC Tournament game thread: Syracuse vs NC State

The Syracuse Orange men’s basketball team is back in action tonight in the ACC Tournament second round as the Orange face the NC State Wolfpack.
Syracuse won both regular season meetings against NC State. The Wolfpack come into this game after knocking off Louisville and ending the Kenny Payne era.
This game tips off at 7 p.m. from Capital One Arena and airs on ESPN2
In case you missed earlier stories:
Too bad Jim won’t be on the call tonight...
Boeheim, probably: https://t.co/L2wZ4b6q1Y pic.twitter.com/jRPtc5yle8— NunesMagician.com (@NunesMagician) March 13, 2024
As always, leave your pre-, in- and post-game comments below.
