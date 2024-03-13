Syracuse men’s basketball: it’s time for Joe Biden to finish the job for the Orange people

As the Syracuse Orange prepare to begin their ACC Tournament journey tonight in Washington, DC, there’s no better time than now for an alum to wield their power. No, we’re not talking about ESPN broadcaster Jim Boeheim showering the Orange with on-air praise. We’re talking about the man who resides at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

I don’t care about your political affiliation or leanings here. We’re all united to get Syracuse back into the NCAA Tournament and that’s why we’re calling on Syracuse Law School alum Joseph Biden to use his influence.

Some of you are probably wondering what Biden can do about a college basketball game and you’re just not thinking creatively enough. The Syracuse alum with Scranton ties could leverage his authority and simply tell Jim Phillips that Gerry McNamara is allowed to play offense for the Orange making it a 6 on 5 when Syracuse crosses half-court with the ball.

He could invoke the Big East Principle and declare that former members of that conference get 6 fouls before a player is disqualified. Prepare for more havoc when Mintz, Brown and Copeland get more opportunities for steals.

It might be a step too far to send troops to NC State’s hotel to keep the Wolfpack from making it to Capital One Arena, but we wouldn’t be opposed to this approach should the Orange advance.

We’re sure Syracuse University and local government officials could be persuaded to make a better Presidential Library proposal should the Orange roll through this week’s ACC Tournament and secure the automatic NCAA bid. You’d all be willing to purchase an orange “We did it Joe” t-shirt and if Syracuse got some help to the title, then the cries and complaints from Tobacco Road would be the sprinkles on our ice cream.