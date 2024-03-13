Syracuse men’s basketball: predictions and poll vs NC State

The Syracuse Orange begin ACC Tournament play tonight when they take on the NC State Wolfpack. NC State is coming off a 94-85 win over Louisville despite the absence of leading scorer DJ Horne.

Tip off is at 7:00 on ESPN2 and here’s what we’re predicting:

Kevin: NC State 80, Syracuse 77

The Orange will face an experienced squad tonight and they can’t afford to start slow, so coming back from a long break is going to be challenging. Expect NC State to face-guard Chris Bell from the start, so I think this is a game to get Quadir Copeland in earlier than usual. The Syracuse guards should find driving lanes- especially if the Wolfpack use 6’10” Mohamed Diarra as the player on Bell. It’s the post-season so it won’t be easy and it feels like this is a game where the Orange luck runs out.

Finn: Syracuse 77, NC State 70

I'll keep this one sweet and simple. If DJ Horne doesn’t play, the Wolfpack will struggle to keep pace with an Orange offense that has found its groove in recent weeks. The Orange are 2-0 against NC State on the year, and Autry’s boys even ground out a win on the road while in foul trouble. Stay away from that issue and Cuse progresses to a critical matchup with Duke.

Mike: Syracuse 74, NC State 67

After avoiding a potential gaffe against the Cardinals yesterday, the Wolfpack keep this one well within reach the whole way through. We'll see if either D.J. is healthy enough to make an impact but regardless NC State will keep SU on their toes for the full 40. Don't be surprised if there's very little rotations in for Red and the Orange - they're rested and ready to run the floor.

Szuba: Syracuse 81, NC State 72

Syracuse should have an advantage at guard with Judah Mintz and JJ Starling, who has put together two strong games against the Wolfpack. While Chris Bell probably won’t go off for eight threes, he should bounce back from the Clemson game with another efficient scoring game. Expect Maliq Brown to have an advantage on offense by taking Burns away from the basket. Syracuse needs to be just good enough on defense to get the stops necessary to get the win and complete the sweep.

Dom: Syracuse 78, NC State 74

You’d like to think the extra few days of rest will help to refresh a very limited Syracuse rotation, but that remains to be seen. As others have said, ditto on if Horne will actually play or not. Syracuse is a team that’s consistently survived double-digit comebacks from other teams, but NC State’s offense could easy catch fire and go on a run as it recently showed in the Orange’s last matchup versus the Wolfpack. Syracuse has to double-down on its strengths and be prepared to face an experienced opponent.

Max: Syracuse 84, NC State 79

Rounding out the clean sweep for the Orange in another close projection. The Wolfpack come into this one hotter than ever after a season-high 94 points against Louisville, ironically without their leading scorer. I don’t expect their hot shooting and surplus of free-throw attempts to continue versus a stronger SU defense. While Chris Bell may not sink eight threes again, Judah Mintz and JJ Starling will step up in crunch time and advance the Orange to the quarterfinals.

Now it’s your turn: