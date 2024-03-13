Syracuse men’s basketball: how to watch Syracuse vs NC State in the ACC Tournament

The ACC Tournament gauntlet begins for the No. 7 seed Syracuse Orange on Wednesday night against NC State. In his first year as head coach, Adrian Autry enters postseason play with the Orange at 20-11, their most wins in five years. His squad also enters the conference tournament with its highest seed since 2020.

But SU’s back is against the wall if it wants to make the NCAA Tournament. Currently projected amongst “bracketologists” as a team “under consideration,” the Orange must win at least three games to gain real respect from the selection committee. Running the table would give the Oranges an auto bid to the big dance.

On the bright side, the Orange have fared well both versus the Wolfpack and at Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C., where the tournament is being held.

Prior meetings

The two squads first met on Jan. 27 at the JMA Wireless Dome, where the Orange won 77-65. Syracuse jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. J.J. Starling exploded for a season-high 26 points on 9/17 shooting from the field. The Orange defense forced 14 turnovers while holding the Wolfpack just under 36% shooting for the game.

JJ Starling with the first 8 points! pic.twitter.com/8HVwdggS9V — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) January 28, 2024

Chris Bell was the hero in game two on Feb. 20, draining his first eight three-point attempts in an eventual Syracuse 87-83 win on the road. The sophomore cooled off in the second half but still finished with 26 points and an absurd 72.7% shooting percentage. Despite being 7-point underdogs in the rematch per DraftKings Sportsbook, Bell and company shot the lights out, making over half of their shots in the contest. The Orange were nearly perfect at the free-throw line as well, knocking down 18/19 attempts from the stripe to ice a Wolfpack comeback.

Watch 'em all!



All 8 of Chris Bell's first-half 3-pointers at NC State.

️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ ️ pic.twitter.com/hDs64Qz0E0 — Syracuse Men’s Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 22, 2024

How to watch

Time: 7 p.m. Eastern

TV: ESPN2

Radio: TK 99/105

Livestream: Watch ESPN

Odds: DraftKings Sportsbook has the Orange as 1.5 point favorites.

