Syracuse men’s basketball: what to watch for vs NC State

The Syracuse Orange begin their 2024 ACC Tournament journey tonight against the NC State Wolfpack. Syracuse swept the season series winning 77-65 in the Dome and 87-83 on the road.

The game is scheduled to tip at 7:00 on ESPN2 and here’s what we are watching for:

Kevin: Stay out of foul trouble

NC State shot 40 free throws against Louisville. If DJ Horne is out again, they will be looking for more offense from DC native Casey Morsell, who was 13-13 from the line yesterday. The Orange need Maliq Brown and Quadir Copeland to avoid reach-in fouls and give Adrian Autry over 30 minutes as they cause the biggest match-up problems for the Wolfpack.

Finn: Focus on Today

One big worry I have is that the team will be preoccupied by their potential matchup with Duke tomorrow. The Orange know that a win against the Devils might be enough to boost their resume and qualify them for March Madness. But will the Orange even be motivated to beat the Wolfpack if they fear they will go down to the Devils anyway? With the team having a few focus issues this season, Autry will need to have their heads right come tipoff.

Mike: A Backcourt Barrage

With it sounding like Maliq will return for next season, Judah Mintz and J.J. Starling are the two guys who could look towards the Draft in a few weeks. I'll be shocked if Judah doesn't at least test the waters again so he's got just a few opportunities left to boost his stock. The guard duo has a pretty favorable matchup ahead of them and they should use their wingspan to fight for the physical points deep in the paint.

Szuba: One or Two DJs?

Syracuse will have to grapple with DJ Burns down low but with DJ Horne missing the Louisville game with a hip flexor injury, what will that mean for his viability against the Orange? If Horne can go, that obviously means Syracuse will have to deal with a top scoring threat but also an outside shooter. If he can’t, does Syracuse play more zone? Burns will be a problem down low either way, but if Syracuse needs to double him in man, one less shooter to account for would make those doubles less punitive.

Dom: Three-point disparity and rim pressure

Three-point efficiency and points in the paint will be the two primary factors to watch for in this one. In its two games vs NC State, Syracuse shot a combined 16/35 (46%, including Bell’s 8/10 heat check) from three compared to the Wolfpack’s 15/43 (35%) three-point shooting. Even crazier: despite their lack of size, the Orange are dead even in points in the paint (66-66) across their regular season matchups combined. Syracuse’s offense has recently been efficient and productive, but can it keep going after a brief bye week?

Max: Contain guard Casey Morsell

The senior proved to be the biggest beneficiary in DJ Horne’s absence, leading the Wolfpack with 25 points, his highest output in nearly four months. We all know that it’s hard to beat a team three times, and if the Orange want to defy the odds, they’ll have to force Morsell off the stripe and force DJ Burns out of the paint. NC State only out-rebounded SU by two across both games, so expect Maliq Brown and Justin Taylor to be more active than usual down low.

What will you be watching for tonight?