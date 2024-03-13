Syracuse Orange basketball: a look at the final regular season statistical leaders

With the regular season in the rearview, the excitement of post-season basketball is now upon us. There is little doubt that the Syracuse Orange basketball programs, both men's and women's, outperformed preseason expectations as both eclipsed 20 wins.

Although the women’s team has been bounced early from the ACC Tournament, they will certainly qualify for the NCAA Women’s Tournament and will definitely have a chance to make a splash.

The men’s team will have to enjoy a very successful ACC tournament campaign to qualify for March Madness, but with a 20-win season under rookie Head Coach Adrian Autry, things are certainly looking up for the program.

With these promising seasons on both fronts, one might wonder which players contributed most heavily to their teams' successes. We will try to answer these questions by the numbers, seeing where the players rank statistically amongst their ACC peers. You can see the initial article with the standings from mid-February here.

For each statistical category that a player ranks inside the top 15 in ACC play (for their respective gender), they will get a point. We can then rank the players that qualify based on who ranks inside the top 15 in the most stats.

Tie breakers on points are determined by the average placement in categories a player scored in. For example, a player who ranks fifth overall in scoring, fourth in rebounding, and third in blocks would have three points (one for each category they rank in) and an average ranking of four (average of placement in three categories they ranked in). A player who ranks third in blocks and seventh in steals would have two points and an average ranking of five.

Stats considered are scoring, total rebounding, field-goal percentage, assists, free-throw percentage, steals, three-point percentage, three-pointers scored, blocks, and minutes. All stats are looked at on a per-game basis.

Keep in mind that the data used is from the regular season only, discounting ACC tournament performances. Also, for consistency’s sake, only statistics from ACC conference games will be considered.

At the end, we will also look at some of the top performers from other ACC teams based on the same metrics. From that, we can form a men's and women’s all-ACC starting five.

With the logistics out of the way, let’s look at the elite statistical performers for the Orange to start:

1 | Dyaisha Fair | GR | Guard | 7 Points

Scoring, 2nd Overall, 23.8 ppg

Assists, 12th Overall, 3.4 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 11th Overall, 78%

Steals, 4th Overall, 2.3 spg

Three-Point Percentage, 2nd Overall, 37%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 1st Overall, 3.9 pg

Minutes Played, 1st Overall, 39.1 mpg

Not much has changed between the mid-season edition and now as Fair still comfortably ranks as the Orange’s most statistically dominant player. First in the league in minutes played, Fair has been an absolute workhorse this season and has been the backbone of her team's success. Finishing top-two in the conference in three-pointers made per game, three-point percentage, and scoring also demonstrates her elite bucket-getting ability, especially from behind the arc.

2 | Judah Mintz | SO | Guard | 4 Points

Scoring, 6th Overall, 17.5 ppg

Assists, 3rd Overall, 4.8 apg

Steals, 3rd Overall, 2.0 spg

Minutes Played, 2nd Overall, 35.5 mpg

Mintz again falls short of Fair in the post-season rankings despite his improvement in some categories. Mintz’s scoring average jumped by about a point in the last month of the regular season and his steals-per-game also improved. Mintz, also putting up workhorse-like numbers for the Orange, fell only two total minutes behind UNC’s RJ Davis for leading the conference in minutes played.

3 | Maliq Brown | SO | Forward/Center | 3 Points

Rebounding, 7th Overall, 7.9 rpg

Steals, 1st Overall, 2.2 spg

Blocks, 13th Overall, 1.0 bpg

After some mid-season fluctuations, Brown has been able to maintain his standing at third. With his massive contributions in the three key defensive stats, it is no surprise that Brown was recently named to the ACC all-defensive team and even had some nods for defensive player of the year. With a player of his size and stature, the top-level rebounding and blocks might not come as a surprise. Brown’s steal numbers, however, are quite eye-popping considering that he spent most of the season at center. Brown’s active hands and knack for a poke-away are a large part of what makes his defensive profile so elite.

4 | Chris Bell | SO | Forward | 2 Points (4.0 Average Ranking)

Three-Point Percentage, 2nd Overall, 43%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 6th Overall, 2.6 pg

Bell is the only player of either gender to improve in points from our rankings earlier this season. After initially only featuring as 11th in the league with 2.4 threes made per game, Bell found a hot patch of form in the closing weeks of the season, particularly from behind the arc. An 8-10 three-point shooting clinic at NC State certainly helped boost his numbers as he finished 3% behind UVA’s Isaac McKneely for the title as the most efficient long-range shooter in the league. Bell wins the tie-breaker here for his elite level in the two stats he is included in.

5 | JJ Starling | SO | Guard | 2 Points (7.0 Average Ranking)

Field-Goal Percentage, 7th Overall, 48%

Minutes Played, 7th Overall, 34.3 mpg

Unfortunately for Starling, after cooking in the opening month of ACC play, his scoring average fell back down to 17th overall in the ACC, dropping him out of our top-15 threshold in that category. Starling was still able to average 14.4 points per game, which puts him just 0.25 points per game off of making the top 15 in that category. Where Starling makes up for his lack of scoring is in his efficiency. Starling is really the only out-and-out guard in the top ten of the FG% list, making this feat even more impressive due to the difficulty of the shots he takes.

6 | Alyssa Latham | FR | Forward/Center | 2 Points (11.0 Average Ranking)

Rebounds, 12th Overall, 6.5 rpg

Blocks, 10th Overall, 1.3 bpg

Maintaining her status at two points from earlier in the season, Latham has continued to be a major asset for the Orange on the interior. Her height, strength, rebounding, and defensive ability will all be critical for the Orange if they want to make a run in the tournament this year. Of course, being one of the youngest players on both lists, one can be confident saying that if Latham continues to improve and her role continues to increase with the Orange, something like eight rebounds and two blocks per game is not out of the question in the future.

7 | Georgia Woolley | JR | Guard | 1 Point (6.0 Average Ranking)

Steals, 6th Overall, 1.8 spg

There was little change in Woolley’s consistency as one of the league's top ballhawks in a deadly defensive partnership alongside Dyaisha Fair. Woolley’s consistent defensive effort has been her calling card in a season in which she has had to play a bit of a backseat role in Fair’s dominance. Despite not featuring on any other lists, Woolley boasts other elite stats such as her free-throw percentage, minutes played, and rebounds from the guard position. Woolley wins the tiebreaker here as she has the highest ranking stat out of the one-point contenders.

8 | Quadir Copeland | SO | Guard/Forward | 1 Point (7.0 Average Ranking)

Steals, 7th Overall, 1.7 spg

Again featuring for his contributions in the steals department, Copeland is the third men's and fifth Syracuse player to rank inside the top seven in their leagues for steals. Copeland brings many intangibles and defensive effort to the game which cannot be accurately depicted by stats alone. Widely cited as one of the Orange’s most important players, an increased role for Quadir next season should see his stats improve on all fronts.

9 | Kyra Wood | JR | Forward | 1 Point (13.0 Average Ranking)

Blocks, 13th Overall, 1.2 bpg

Wood maintains her position on the list and actually moves up from 15th in the earlier report to 13th at the end of the season. With the combined efforts of Wood, Latham, and others on the defensive end, the Syracuse defense has been able to cope well with a lack of height on the interior. This impressive development has come in large part thanks to Wood’s effort and willingness to suffer on the interior and make some big stops.

All-ACC Teams

Now that we have looked over the best Syracuse players according to our ranking model, lets see what the model says in terms of the best players in the ACC.

As mentioned before, players get a point when they rank inside the top 15 in ACC play (for their respective gender). Also, as above, tiebreakers are determined by the average placement in categories a player scored in.

The ten stats considered will again be scoring, total rebounding, field-goal percentage, assists, free-throw percentage, steals, three-point percentage, three-pointers scored, blocks, and minutes. All stats are looked at on a per-game basis.

The data is from the regular season only, discounting ACC tournament performances. Also, only statistics from in-ACC play will be considered. Without further ado, let's take a look at the teams:

Men’s All-ACC Team:

RJ Davis | UNC | 7 Points

Scoring, 1st Overall, 21.1 ppg

Assists, 11th Overall, 3.6 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 6th Overall, 85%

Steals, 15th Overall, 1.2 spg

Three-Point Percentage, 3rd Overall, 43%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 2nd Overall, 3.3 pg

Minutes Played, 1st Overall, 35.6 mpg

Blake Hinson | Pitt | 5 Points (4.6 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 3rd Overall, 18.4 ppg

Field-Goal Percentage, 10th Overall, 46%

Three-Point Percentage, 5th Overall, 41%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 1st Overall, 3.4 pg

Minutes Played, 4th Overall, 34.8 mpg

Hunter Sallis | Wake Forest | 5 Points (6.2 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 2nd Overall, 18.5 ppg

Field-Goal Percentage, 4th Overall, 51%

Free Throw Percentage, 11th Overall, 81%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 11th Overall, 2.3 pg

Minutes Played, 3rd Overall, 35.2 mpg

Markus Burton | Notre Dame | 5 Points (6.8 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 6th Overall, 17.5 ppg

Assists, 3rd Overall, 4.8 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 15th Overall, 80%

Steals, 1st Overall, 2.2 spg

Minutes Played, 9th Overall, 34.2 mpg

Joe Girard | Clemson | 5 Points (6.8 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 11th Overall, 16.3 ppg

Free Throw Percentage, 1st Overall, 98%

Three-Point Percentage, 4th Overall, 42%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 3rd Overall, 3.1 pg

Minutes Played, 15th Overall, 33.5 mpg

Honorable Mentions:

DJ Horne | NC State | 5 Points (8.0 Average Ranking)

Sean Pedulla | Virginia Tech | 5 Points (11.2 Average Ranking)

Women’s All-ACC Team:

Dyaisha Fair | Syracuse | 7 Points (4.7 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 2nd Overall, 23.8 ppg

Assists, 12th Overall, 3.4 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 11th Overall, 78%

Steals, 4th Overall, 2.3 spg

Three-Point Percentage, 2nd Overall, 37%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 1st Overall, 3.9 pg

Minutes Played, 1st Overall, 39.1 mpg

Georgia Amoore | Virginia Tech | 7 Points (5.1 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 5th Overall, 20.1 ppg

Field-Goal Percentage, 14th Overall, 42%

Assists, 1st Overall, 7.0 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 4th Overall, 87%

Three-Point Percentage, 3rd Overall, 37%

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 2nd Overall, 2.9 pg

Minutes Played, 7th Overall, 35.9 mpg

Hannah Hidalgo | Notre Dame | 6 Points (5.8 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 3rd Overall, 23.2 ppg

Field-Goal Percentage, 12th Overall, 43%

Assists, 4th Overall, 5.0 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 10th Overall, 79%

Steals, 1st Overall, 4.5 spg

Minutes Played, 5th Overall, 36.8 mpg

Kymora Johnson | Virginia | 6 Points (7.0 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 9th Overall, 17.7 ppg

Field-Goal Percentage, 15th Overall, 42%

Assists, 3rd Overall, 5.4 apg

Free Throw Percentage, 3rd Overall, 87%

Steals, 5th Overall, 1.9 spg

Three-Pointers Made per Game, 7th Overall, 2.2 pg

Liatu King | Pitt | 6 Points (7.1 Average Ranking)

Scoring, 6th Overall, 18.2 ppg

Rebounding, 2nd Overall, 10.8 rpg

Field-Goal Percentage, 3rd Overall, 52%

Steals, 13th Overall, 1.7 spg

Blocks, 9th Overall, 1.3 bpg

Minutes Played, 10th Overall, 35.2 mpg

Honorable Mentions:

Alyssa Ustby | North Carolina | 6 Points (8.5 Average Ranking)

Sonia Citron | Notre Dame | 6 Points (9.5 Average Ranking)

Which players were you surprised to see included or missing from these lists - besides ACC WPOY Elizabeth Kitley?